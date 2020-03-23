Netflix and Ava DuVernay see when they see us rejected demand – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908811% %MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908812%

Less than a week after Netflix and Ava DuVernay were sued by a former prosecutor represented in When they see usToday's undoubtedly happy duo saw a federal judge dismiss a previous lawsuit over the Emmy-winning miniseries.

"Because the First Amendment protects non-factual claims (and because neither the defendants Ava DuVernay nor the Array Alliance Inc. have sufficient minimal contacts with the State of Illinois to justify bringing them to court here), Reid's complaint was dismiss, "wrote the US District Court. USA Judge Manish Shah on Monday (read the order here). This ends an action initiated in October last year by John E. Reid & Associates over his characteristic controversial interrogation technique.

%MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908813% %MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908814% Related story %MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908815% %MINIFYHTML1d5792198383637bb56d294f3600908816% Ted Sarandos says people are watching a lot more Netflix; No unprecedented impact on the production portfolio stopped for a few months, but perhaps later this year

To advance that point, in a corresponding document, the court stated that the judgment in the civil case in the Midwest is "in favor of the defendants Netflix, Inc., Ava DuVernay and Array Alliance, Inc., and against Plaintiff John E. Reid and Associates, Inc. "

All of which means this legal assault on the serpentine and creative force behind all four parts over the five youths falsely accused of brutally raping and beating up a Central Park runner in 1989 is DOA as of today.

In the following weeks WTSUJharrel Jerome picked up his Primetime Emmy for Best Leading Actor in a Series or Limited Movie, the Illinois set John E. Reid & Associates led DuVernay, his tile ARRAY and Netflix to woo for a series line calling the company a instead technique widely used as "universally rejected". The plaintiffs wanted unspecified widespread damages and gains and also looked for the June 12, 2019, and critically acclaimed release mini series withdrawn from the streamer worldwide until the offensive line was omitted or changed in the fourth episode.

Rejecting that premise and desire, the transmitter and director said in their own documents last November that the matter should end, and now it is.

Still, one less and one more when Netflix and DuVernay were sued on March 18 by former Manhattan assistant D.A. Linda Fairstein for defamation. "Linda Fairstein's frivolous lawsuit is without merit," a transmitter spokesman said last week.

In the case of the Reid & Associates case now, DuVernay and Netflix representatives did not respond to Deadline's request for comment … probably too busy doing their happy socially distant dance!