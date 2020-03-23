NeNe Leakes lashes out at the producer after breaking into Greece

Bravo

The episode also sees Kenya leave the filming site after being involved in a big argument with NeNe and Marlo Hampton last week with NeNe trying to spit in Kenya.

A lot was happening in the Sunday March 22 episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The episode saw Kenya moore refusing to bury the ax with NeNe leaks Y Marlo Hampton after they were involved in a big discussion last week with NeNe trying to spit in Kenya.

Apparently Kenya had enough of them when she tried to leave the filming site. Kandi Burruss tried to stop her, saying, "Stop being a person who is leaving. Stop! Kenya, you can't say what you want to say and then go!"

"I told you not to insult me, that's my point," replied Kenya. "I don't have time for this shit. With the shit I'm dealing with, I don't have time for this shit."

In her confessional, Kandi shared, "I don't even want to do this. I knew this was not the time, Kenya was dealing with so many things at home and she really doesn't have the fight right now."

The next day, it was NeNe who threatened to leave the filming site. NeNe apparently took offense to the other ladies by playing "Greek tragedy" in which they imitated each other. She excused herself to use the bathroom, but the other housewives thought they had bothered her.

That prompted a producer to step in and try to stop her from leaving. NeNe, however, lashed out at him and said, "Don't fuck with me, I'm real." It seems viewers will find out why NeNe was so upset in next week's episode.

Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.