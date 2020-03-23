Neil Diamond offers fans a Coronavirus version of & # 39; Sweet Caroline & # 39;

WENN / Jeff Grossman

The hit maker & # 39; Heartlight & # 39; He has followed in the footsteps of other musical acts, including Liam Gallagher and Brandon Flowers, in reworking their classics to become hymns for washing hands in the midst of the pandemic.

Neil Diamond He came out of retirement for the second time in two weeks to share a new version of his hit "Sweet Caroline," which encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.

One day later Liam Gallagher Y Brandon Flowers reworked Oasis Y The murderers Classics in hymns for handwashing in an effort to encourage fans to adopt better hygiene to combat the spread of COVID-19, Diamond has offered a remake of their beloved tune.

Acting in front of a roaring fire while locked in his house, Diamond released his remake with a video message, saying, "I know we are having a difficult time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe they sing well together, we could feel a little better. "

Then she sang her reworked version of "Sweet Caroline," which included the lyrics, "Hands, wash your hands, get close, don't touch me, I won't touch you."

Diamond, who announced he would be retiring from tours in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, also performed "Sweet Caroline" as part of a short set at a charity gala in Las Vegas on March 7.

She sang seven of her greatest hits when she took the stage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.