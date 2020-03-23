Negative Drake Tests for Coronavirus After Kevin Durant's Interaction, Calls Procedure "Uncomfortable"

WENN / FayesVision

Drake, who isolated himself after dating the Brooklyn Nets player, reveals in an Instagram Live conversation with his father that he did not contract the virus.

Up News Info –

Duck is free of coronavirus despite people's concern after their interaction with Kevin Durant, which tested positive for COVID-19. The Canadian rapper gave an update on his health while on Instagram Live with his father Dennis Graham.

During the fun conversation, the singer / actor, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, revealed the result of his test. "You know I had to do a test the other day," he said in the video. Assuring fans that he is in good health, he added: "… Yes, I had to get tested. However, it was negative."

%MINIFYHTML81542d2b19d36ff047319babcb7794d511% %MINIFYHTML81542d2b19d36ff047319babcb7794d512%

The hit maker "In My Feelings" went on to describe the "awkward" procedure for detecting the virus. "However, that test was awkward," he shared. "They put that Q-tip completely inside your thoughts and shit."

Meanwhile, his father Dennis said he was convinced he didn't have the virus, to which Drake jokingly replied, "Anyway, you drink too much Hennessy to get the crown."

On a serious note, the Toronto-born star commented on the severity of the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak. "They are definitely wild times," he said. "It is what it is. It's almost as if we hit a pause button in the world, but they all keep moving."

<br />

Drake entered self-isolation earlier this month after splitting with Kevin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17. The two were seen hanging out at the West Hollywood Nice Guy hot spot a week before the athlete's positive diagnosis.

In sharing a photo from his night out, rapper "Hotline Bling" ironically referenced death in the caption below. He wrote: "life is a race and the angel of death catches up … until then the glasses (sic)".

After testing positive for the disease, Kevin told The Atlantic that he was feeling fine and had not experienced any of the COVID-19 flu-like symptoms, but urged fans and fans to stay safe in the midst of the ongoing health crisis. "Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this," said the NBA star.