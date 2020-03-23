NBCUniversal Joins Fox to Deliver Cable News, Local News to Pay TV Subscribers – Deadline

UPDATED, March 23: NBCUniversal is expanding the distribution of its national news programming during the coronavirus crisis, making MSNBC and CNBC available, in association with their distribution partners, to all of their video customers, regardless of the packages they subscribe to.

Subscribers can view this content through their video provider or MSNBC and CNBC online platforms authenticated.

Additionally, NBC News Now, a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week online streaming service from NBC News, will feature programming based on all the news resources of NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC, free of charge for viewers.

"NBCUniversal is committed to providing a public service during the coronavirus pandemic, raising awareness and ensuring that all American households receive the latest news and information on the evolution of the global situation," the company said.

Related story Amazon does shows for kids like & # 39; Peppa Pig & # 39; available for free during the coronavirus crisis

NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations also broadcast their local newscasts, as well as press conferences related to the coronavirus, to help the local public stay informed about developments in their communities. The news from the stations themselves are free and are not authenticated in web and mobile applications and applications.

PREVIOUSLY: Fox Corp. said it partnered with pay TV dealers to offer unlimited access to Fox News and Fox TV broadcasts to people, regardless of the specific packages they subscribe to.

Fox said it will also leverage its own distribution platforms to broadcast the Fox News Channel and stations for free through a variety of streaming options. Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com and the Fox Now app, the 29 Fox owned and operated stations will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

"Our greatest duty as a company is to provide the people and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times," said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Last week Fox launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free site with breaking news, live feed updates and interviews with health officials. It is partnering with the Ad Council and the National Association of Broadcasters to broadcast public service announcements about coronavirus on their platforms. Fox and Fox News stations are collaborating on a three-minute live report Monday through Friday based on Bill Hemmer with national perspectives, facts and context on the coronavirus.