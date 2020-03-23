Home Entertainment NBA Jamal Murray apologizes for posting sex tape

NBA Jamal Murray apologizes for posting sex tape

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
NBA star Jamal Murray has apologized for leaking his sex tape online, claiming it was hacked.

The Denver Nuggets point guard went viral after an explicit video of him and his girlfriend Harper Hempel was posted on his Instagram story, as well as several random photos. The graphic video seemed to show Murray receiving fellatio from his girlfriend, Harper.

Murray then jumped in line to apologize.

