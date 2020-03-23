NBA Jamal Murray apologizes for posting sex tape

NBA star Jamal Murray has apologized for leaking his sex tape online, claiming it was hacked.

The Denver Nuggets point guard went viral after an explicit video of him and his girlfriend Harper Hempel was posted on his Instagram story, as well as several random photos. The graphic video seemed to show Murray receiving fellatio from his girlfriend, Harper.

Murray then jumped in line to apologize.

"First of all, I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked and I am currently working on it. Thank you 🙏🏽," he wrote on Twitter.

The video was soon removed from your account, but was taken later – the video continued to be shared online. Girlfriend Harper urged everyone online not to watch the video.

Fans initially thought Murray was trending because he had contracted the coronavirus, but some still doubt his account was hacked, after all, that's the excuse that many celebrities use.