NBA Draft 2020: Anthony Edwards Armed With Athletics And NBA Strength | NBA News

Before Anthony Edwards began what would be his only season in Georgia, coach Tom Crean had a goal in mind for the young man who had recently turned 18, but who was considered by many NBA scouts and draft analysts to be a possible general selection No. 1.

Edwards' 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame and unique skill set belied his age, but Crean, who had trained Dwyane Wade (Marquette) and Victor Oladipo (Indiana) in his career, however, had a gold standard by which to measure the freshman.

Crean knew Edwards had a job to do.

"He is very smart," Crean said last September. "Physically, there is no doubt he has it all. But we don't want him to play all year in potential. The kids come from high school where they were able to do almost everything they wanted to. They did it in volume." We want Anthony to be efficient. Efficient and consistent. That's my job ".

So did it get there? Edwards left a great sample of his work. Sometimes it was great, and sometimes, partly because of the defensive attention it drew, he struggled. Scouts would have loved to see Edwards more in life-and-death situations, but like hundreds of other college players who had just started the postseason game earlier this month, he was left out prematurely.

Image:

Edwards throws a pass for Georgia during a game against Kentucky



Edwards' last game produced no mind-boggling numbers – he scored six points on 2-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-9 from beyond the arc, but played the 40 minutes and helped design an 81-63 victory over Ole Miss in the only Another game played in the Southeast Conference tournament before league officials closed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards' final game was an interesting case study, because his plus / minus was 18. Over the years, analytics experts have debated the usefulness of that statistic, but of course they would, it's based more on intangible factors than in numbers. On a night when Edwards' shot wasn't dropping, Crean didn't think about taking him out of the game, and Edwards helped his team win in any way they could.

"If you just judge him by his shooting numbers or his stats, you're going to miss him a lot," says Crean. "He can really protect. It creates a ton of (defensive) attention for the opponent, which creates opportunities for other people. And he got much better defensively. We asked him to protect the best player on the other team and to do it frequently." .

As proof of this last point, Crean offers some clips from Georgia's February 29 game against Arkansas, during which Edwards was paired against the Razorbacks' Mason Jones, who led the SEC in scoring. "It went into full lock mode," says Crean. "He wants those challenges. And he will want them in the NBA."

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was impressed with Edwards after finally seeing him in person and not just in the movie.

"His combination of strength, speed, his pull-up bounce jump can just beat people," Eric Musselman, a two-time former NBA head coach, told the media after Edwards delivered 26 points, seven rebounds and 3-for-6 three-point shots, plus Jones' stifling defense. "He is an amazing player with an incredibly bright future. Having trained in that league, he now has an NBA body. He can drive through traffic at the next level, make contact, finish through contact."

"You see a guy in a movie and he's really good and then you see him live, just for his explosiveness. He has the athleticism and strength of the NBA."

Another SEC coach who is more than qualified to talk about Edwards is Buzz Williams of Texas A,amp;M, which includes Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, and Wes Matthews among the players he sent to the NBA.

"I don't study it much, in terms of whether he is the first pick or the second," Williams said when Georgia beat the Aggies in January. "I heard all of those things, but based on his performance today (29 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals) I thought it was just amazing. I've studied his game and his numbers. But I thought his impact on winning may have been as good as it has been all year, particularly his work on the glass.

"His physical appearance, not only when he had the ball, but also when he was chasing the ball. Defensively, I thought he was committed to the pressure of the ball. I thought he did a lot of things to impact the game. I thought he was dominant in all of them. the categories. "

Draft analysts and NBA offices will have plenty of time before June to review Edwards' freshman season. Two jumping numbers: 50.5 field goal attempts and 245 three-point attempts in 32 games. Did your percentages (40.2 percent of the field and 29.4 percent of the three-point range) guarantee that high volume? Edwards was simply doing what he was told.

Image:

Edwards launches a two-handed dunk against the state of Arizona



"Would I have liked to have gotten him more catch-and-shoot triples and have made him trust catch-and-shoot instead of knocking him to the ground?" Crean says. "Absolutely. But he never had to catch and shoot three in high school, because his ability to go down, get to the edge and create contact is really extraordinary."

Crean thinks the next two years of Edwards 'development will be critical and he does not hesitate to list the facets of Edwards' game that can be improved.

"I hope he continues to rely on his jump shot without dribbling," says Crean. "He can improve reading situations on the ball screen and make plays for himself and others. He needs to continue to be kept at a high level as a rebounder. And I hope someone will continue to implore how good he can be defensively,quot; Because he can be defensively elite. "

So if Crean were an NBA general manager with the No. 1 pick in the draft, would he take Edwards?

"You have to remember that he is very young," says Crean. "He should still be in high school. But yes, he absolutely would. He has many advantages. I have no doubts in my mind. If you play against him now, you are doing it at your own risk."

Chris Dortch is the editor of the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

