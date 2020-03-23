Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy is heading to Los Angeles to receive a response to the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, is heading to the Port of Los Angeles after leaving San Diego on Monday afternoon as part of the state's coronavirus response.

When the ship arrives, onboard staff will treat patients who do not need coronaviruses who need care. Their mission is to lift the burden on local hospitals so that they can focus on COVID-19 patients.

"The largest hospital in Los Angeles is about to land at the port of Los Angeles," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Major Navy medical authorities told Up News Info News that the staff of 800 active duty doctors and support staff come from Navy hospitals and know the USNS Mercy.

There are 1,000 beds on the ship, and the Navy said it plans to accommodate nine of the ships' operating rooms. Navy officials said the patients would come to them as hospital transfers.

They are prepared to offer a wide range of services, including critical and urgent care for adults. They will not provide obstetric and pediatric care.

"We currently have 416 hospitals in the state of California," said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We have just 75,000 licensed beds. We need an additional 50,000 beds in our system. "

The move came after Newsom wrote a letter to President Donald Trump last week that said the state expects more than 50% of the population to contract the disease over an eight-week period.

Trump and other administration officials said the ship would be parked in Los Angeles after it was originally scheduled to go to the Seattle area.

"Although there are more cases right now in Washington, the projected needs for beds in California are five times more," said a FEMA official.

Navy officials said the ship will have coronavirus testing on board, and if a patient tests positive, it will be transferred to a local hospital with a COVID-19 unit.

The ship is expected to arrive later this week and will remain in the Port of Los Angeles as long as necessary.