NASCAR runs again, Barefoot Hamlin wins Virtual Homestead – Up News Info Detroit

The stands were full, Jimmie Johnson caused several accidents, Denny Hamlin ran barefoot, and the damaged cars were repaired at the push of a button, some virtual signs that NASCAR supported a rather unreal race.

NASCAR loosened the brakes in the real world of sports, suddenly stopped by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sport's biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 Mile winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the final corner on Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre show.

“For the community, the racing community, NASCAR drivers to come together and put the drivers on the track with so little notice, everyone is buying simulation rigs this week and last week preparing for the event, and for everything unites. and having a great ending, I think it was definitely a success, "said Hamlin.

"IRacing got involved and e-mailed everyone, said, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking about. NASCAR got involved, television got involved and said they'd be interested. But no one really spoke to the drivers about the unification. and participation. It was all free will, and that's what's exciting is that you had full-time Cup guys willing to spend their time doing this. "

It was Hamlin's 31st win on iRacing, which is where Earnhardt discovered it long before he reached NASCAR. Hamlin was heavily involved in organizing Sunday's simulated race, which was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and convened by his regular team of Mike Joy and Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon.

NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9, and with literally nothing else to do, series executives and iRacing organized the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in about a week. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to compete on Sunday before COVID-19 stopped sports.

This was a one-of-a-kind competition for most viewers at home, and ended with a family winner.

It could serve as a Petri dish for other sports to try everything related to video games. Classic games broadcast on television over the weekend will age rapidly, and networks are desperate for something new until sports resume.

Drivers showed immediate interest, even those with little or no simulator racing experience. Some rushed to buy "platforms,quot; to enter the field of 35 drivers, and the show-and-tell on the settings' social media provided an entertaining build-up for the event.

Hamlin, who was running barefoot on an elaborate platform in his North Carolina living room, had said earlier this week that he would donate $ 5,000 to Miami families affected by COVID-19 if he won the race, and Kevin Harvick said that It would match Hamlin's promise. Hamlin also established odds for the race and was instrumental in a group conversation between the participants.

Ranked as one of the world's best iRacers, truck series driver Ty Majeski competed from a computer resting on a wooden desk with a built-in steering wheel. Kyle Larson said he spent $ 6,800 building his platform, while many of the lesser-advertised drivers who use iRacing to hone their skills can build a setup for a few hundred dollars. A competitor only needs a chair, computer, steering wheel and pedals, but the NASCAR superstars spent a lot more to fool their simulators.

Hamlin estimated that his team cost more than $ 40,000, but defended the price because his simulator has movement characteristics, and said that a better team makes no difference. He also said he was running barefoot because "I like to feel the pedals."

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson, who has been practicing sports car racing and IndyCar on the simulator in his garage, competed on a platform that seemed more suited to one of those cars than his virtual No. 48 Chevrolet. But Johnson proved to be an iRacer less than elite early with a comic crash in which his car appeared to be a ping pong ball against the wall and several other cars.

"I hope everyone enjoyed that today. Clearly I have a lot to learn, ”said Johnson.

Among those beaten by Johnson was Alex Bowman, Johnson's teammate at Hendrick Motorsports and one of the highly rated computer racers. But drivers can press a reset to "repair,quot; the damage and continue.

"Don't worry, my virtual team used a quick fix, and it's like new. Also, I'm eating an inscrutable meal," Bowman tweeted after Johnson trashed it. "And yes, I am still tweeting and driving fake."

Drivers took the event seriously, with most taking the opportunity to show their sponsor, Landon Cassill even signed a sponsor specifically for the event, and filled fans' hunger for racing. Many recruited their true observers and team leaders to help them. Bowman's true team boss Greg Ives and observer Kevin Hamlin watched the event from home in team jerseys giving advice to Bowman.

Many of NASCAR's youngest drivers are world-class iRacers and use the game to work on their craft. The iRacing game is as close to reality as any professional sport can get due to the granular details and accurate rendering of each NASCAR track. Locations are laser scanned to capture potholes and blemishes on the asphalt as well as duplicate grandstands and billboards and pit lane.

The race, called Dixie Vodka 150, was 100 laps around the 1.5-mile Homestead virtual oval. Dixie Vodka said she would donate $ 10,000 to the NASCAR Foundation, which is centralizing charitable donations in the NASCAR industry to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional iRacing drivers – NASCAR hosts a league – can create their own setups, but for Sunday's event, a fixed setup was installed.

The event gave NASCAR the opportunity to showcase its eSports offering on live television while also providing entertainment during a time when most of the world is blocked for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

