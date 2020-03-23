My Cricketing Hero: Nasser Hussain selects David Gower | Cricket News







Who did the Sky Sports Cricket experts idolize as they grew up? Every Monday we will ask one of our experts about his cricket hero and start with Nasser Hussain …

David Gower was absolutely my hero while growing up.

So in 1989, when I was first selected for England, it was really unusual for me to replace Gower on the team.

Just a few months before I had a picture of him on my wall and now the whole country was suddenly in a row, screaming in parliament about why Gower had been excluded.

I also remember that one of my first games for Essex was against Leicestershire, seeing him beat.

David Gower is fourth among England's top scorers

I was covering the lid, if you can call it that, as I was actually looking at him almost in a trance, like I was watching him on TV again when he was young.

He wasn't necessarily a great cricket watcher when he was younger, but I do remember seeing Gower hitting, with his striking blonde locks. He had this great aura about him in the crease.

That was one of the best things last summer, Sky Sports made a documentary on & # 39; Ashes in the 80s & # 39; And for people like me and Michael Atherton, we'd be sitting there glued to that series, as it brought back memories of our youth. .

Gower made everything seem so easy. Even the way he raised the ballot box when he won the Ashes as captain in 1985; he simply did things with such grace.

David Gower holds up the urn of ashes after leading England to victory as captain in 1985

People talk about their incredible moment. With a wafer-thin bat and minimal effort, I'd send the ball to the boundary board behind you before you even reacted.

I remember that day on the cover; For some reason, at the time, David was going through a phase of wearing green and orange fluorescent socks – everyone else was dressed in white.

He came out with his Gray-Nicolls bat and, before I knew it, he lent me a cover unit that passed me by four.

Gower was unique, an individual, a rebel. He didn't stick to the rules, and I liked that side of him.

Sometimes in England, as with Kevin Pietersen, we don't understand our maverick athletes.

It was kind of hard for David, the way he was pigeonholed. I got it, too, seen as this angry and grumpy captain, and David's was too often going out into a well out of the stump.

Even now, when we see any left-hander flying away with one movement, we all laugh and say, 'That's a Gower-style shot.' But you don't have his stats if you're not a really good player.

There was also a belief that he did not care. But actually, similar to Mark Waugh, who I played with in Essex, behind the scenes, these guys really worked really hard.

It wasn't just about natural talent, there was also a lot of network and practice.

I was a budding leg player in my youth but in those days there was no Shane Warne around. There weren't that many leg winners to admire, and my hitting was coming up, so I looked at Gower and just wanted to know how he did it.

I also remember that I used to jump over the fence at Valentines Park and go see people like Graham Gooch and Kenny McEwan play for Essex.

Former Essex and England hitter Graham Gooch was another Nasser Hussain cricket hero

If you asked me who my other hero was at the time, it was Gooch, and therefore, with my call in 1989, it was strange to be in the middle of a fight between Captain Gooch and Gower.

There was confusion between the two and I felt a bit divided, not that they asked or needed to take sides.

He had no control over the situation. England's hierarchy simply felt they needed a change of direction, a new era, and that was the decision they made.

Since then, the two have buried the ax. But it is a great lesson for coaches, managers, leaders in any area of ​​life.

There couldn't be two more different people, two more contrasting ways of doing things, but they both ended up as two of England's best players.

For example, I remember David doing a press conference as a captain once and addressing the press and saying 'I'm sorry, I have to go now, I have theater tickets'. I ended up being the captain of England and would never dream of doing that.

But that was David. What you see is what you have. He is very relaxed, a very kind guy.

I didn't have the bottle to talk to him that day playing against him in his orange and green socks for Essex, but, the way it worked, I ended up sharing a Sky Sports studio with him, my childhood hero, also like Ian. Botham.

That era I saw in the 80s was a great era of cricket in this country, with Botham's ashes, and sometimes he had to pinch himself sitting in the studio, with Botham on one side and Gower on the other.

Gower would be asking questions about cricket, hitting, technique and I would sit there thinking 'David, I think you probably know the answer'.