Mozambican Insurgents Attack Near Large Gas Projects

MAPUTO – Mozambican troops fought Islamist insurgents in a northern city on Monday near the $ 1 billion gas projects Exxon Mobil and Total are developing, authorities said.

Mozambique Police Commander General Bernardino Rafael said insurgents had attacked the city, Mocimboa da Praia, and an army barracks there before dawn, injuring dozens of people.

%MINIFYHTMLca6c2f5fa803b2a9f467dd2f9a2bb27313% %MINIFYHTMLca6c2f5fa803b2a9f467dd2f9a2bb27314%

Mocimboa da Praia is just south of the Afungi peninsula, where gas projects worth $ 60 billion are located.

%MINIFYHTMLca6c2f5fa803b2a9f467dd2f9a2bb27315% %MINIFYHTMLca6c2f5fa803b2a9f467dd2f9a2bb27316%

The city is strategically important for projects. Until recently, it was the primary airport location for workers traveling to the site, before an airstrip was built in Afungi. And its port is used for some cargo deliveries for projects.