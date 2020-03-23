Mozambican Insurgents Attack Near Large Gas Projects

MAPUTO – Mozambican troops fought Islamist insurgents in a northern city on Monday near the $ 1 billion gas projects Exxon Mobil and Total are developing, authorities said.
Mozambique Police Commander General Bernardino Rafael said insurgents had attacked the city, Mocimboa da Praia, and an army barracks there before dawn, injuring dozens of people.
Mocimboa da Praia is just south of the Afungi peninsula, where gas projects worth $ 60 billion are located.
The city is strategically important for projects. Until recently, it was the primary airport location for workers traveling to the site, before an airstrip was built in Afungi. And its port is used for some cargo deliveries for projects.
On Monday, however, the city came under fire from insurgents.
"Mocimboa da Praia is currently an active combat zone," Rafael told reporters at the police headquarters in Maputo.
The army was doing everything possible to restore security, he said, warning people to stay away.
Security analysts said parts of the city, including the army headquarters, were occupied by the attackers.
Insurgents began organizing attacks in the province where the city is located, Cabo Delgado, in 2017. That posed a threat to the security of a nation that would become a global gas exporter after one of the largest gas discoveries. in a decade outside the province prop up.
Little is known about the insurgents.
The initial attacks were claimed by a group known as Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama. More recently, the Islamic State has called for a series of attacks.
More than 900 people were reported to have been killed in the province since 2017, according to the Events and Location of Armed Conflict Data Project.
With the frequency of attacks increasing, some analysts are concerned that the insurgency may disrupt the gas boom.
Alexandre Raymakers, an analyst in Africa for global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said the attack highlighted serious security gaps and raised questions about Mozambique's ability to defend against events.
Gas companies' infrastructure and personnel are "aspirational targets,quot; for now, but insurgents are likely to be emboldened by their successes and try to intensify their attacks, Raymakers said.
Total said it was aware of the ongoing situation in Mocimboa do Praia, but that the Afungi site remained secure and that all members of its team counted.
Both Exxon and Total said the safety of their employees was a priority. Reuters reported in January that the oil companies had requested that more government troops be purchased to protect the site amid an increase in the number of attacks.