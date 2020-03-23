More Indonesian women see a facial veil as vital

TEMBORO, Indonesia – Only the rider's eyes were visible from behind his black veil. With a bow in his left hand and an arrow in his right, he centered his horse toward a target, quickly aimed and released. The arrow hit the target with a booming crash.
The rider, Idhanur, who like many Indonesians uses a name, is a 31-year-old teacher from an Islamic school in East Java who says shooting arrows on horseback while wearing her conservative veil, or niqab, improves her chances of going to sky.
Ms. Idhanur is part of a growing peaceful movement of Muslim women who believe they can receive rewards from God through Islamic activities such as wearing a niqab and playing sports that the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have enjoyed.
Many also say that it offers protection from prying eyes and bullying by men in a country where unwanted sexual advances are common.
Idhanur, who teaches at Temboro's Al Fatah Islamic boarding school, part of the Tablighi Jamaat revival movement, has an answer for Indonesians who fear conservative Islamic dress is a troubling step toward extremism and marginalization of women.
"Although we are wearing a niqab like this, it does not mean that we become weak Muslim women," Idhanur said after dismounting. "We can become strong Muslim women by participating in archery and horseback riding."
Indonesia, a democracy with the largest Muslim population in the world, is officially secular and has been known for its tolerance. But in the 22 years since dictator Suharto was toppled, the country has increasingly turned to more conservative Islam.
Conservative clerics, like Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, have gained a greater role in public life. And local governments have enacted more than 600 measures that enforce elements of Shariah, or Islamic law, including requiring that women wear hijabs, a head scarf ornament, to hide their hair.
A small minority of Muslims have taken extremist views and some have carried out deadly bombings, including the Surabaya church attack in 2018 that killed a dozen passers-by. A suicide bomber was a woman, causing many Indonesians to mistrust women wearing niqabs, a more conservative facial veil where the only opening is a slit for the eyes.
Concern that the niqab is associated with terrorism led Indonesia's minister of religious affairs, Fachrul Razi, a former army general, to call for a ban on employees and visitors using niqabs in government buildings.
He fears that some government workers will be drawn to extremist thinking and sees the niqab as a sign of radicalization. Its regulation has not yet been adopted. The 2018 ban on niqabs at a Central Java university lasted just a week before opposition forced the university to rescind it.
But Sidney Jones, a leading terrorism expert in Southeast Asia, said it was important to distinguish between radical Islamists who pose a threat and supporters of conservative Islamic groups promoting a traditional Islamic lifestyle, such as the proselytizing Tablighi Jamaat sect.
"Because of their clothing, they are often mistaken for extremists," said Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Conflict Policy Analysis. "But they are against violence. It's a great example of a movement where the dress can be totally misleading. "
Unlike the male-dominated Al Fatah school, where women and girls up to 5 years of age are required to wear the niqab, thousands of mainly urban middle-class women have made that decision for themselves.
Leading the way is Indadari Mindrayanti, a clothing designer, who founded the Niqab Squad four years ago to promote the wearing of the veil. It now has almost 6,000 members with chapters in Indonesia and in Malaysia and Taiwan.
"We really want to go to heaven, and that's why we sacrificed ourselves," Indadari explained at a Niqab Squad equestrian and archery event near Jakarta. "Part of our sacrifice is not showing our beauty and covering our bodies in an Islamic way."
Many are followers of a movement known as Hijrah, which encompasses self-improvement by adopting a traditional Islamic lifestyle.
The born-again peaceful movement called Hijrah after Prophet Muhammad's seventh-century exodus to the city of Medina is powered today by social media, where popular actors, actresses, and other celebrities post about joining study groups. of the Koran and become more religious in their daily lives
Like Tablighi Jamaat, the squad aims to popularize the facial veil, but the groups are not affiliated.
Indadari designs a line of trendy niqabs and other Islamic clothing for women, often with distinctive white polka dot embellishments.
She said that when she meets people who seem afraid of her, she counters her fears by acting too friendly.
"At first, my family was scared," he recalled. "They said,‘ People will think you are a terrorist. They will think that you are joining a deviant sect. "But as time passes, they understand. I explain that all the wives of the Prophet wore a niqab."
The extent of Indonesia's born-again Islamic movement is evident in the hot and dusty city of Temboro, about 330 miles east of Jakarta.
Al Fatah School, with eight campuses and 25,000 students from first grade to university, dominates the city.
By the end of school, the streets are filled with thousands of young people in traditional Islamic outfits: men and boys in high cuffs or loose-fitting robes, and women and girls in shapeless dresses, headscarves, and niqabs.
Temboro is often called Medina of Indonesia, after the city of Saudi Arabia where Muhammad is buried. A school mosque is modeled after the famous green domed mosque in Medina. The town is closed five times a day at prayer time.
"Here we implement Islam in our daily lives," said Ainul Hadi, a doctor who moved to Temboro in 1996 and has seen the influence of Islam grow. "People can feel the Medina atmosphere here."
At Fatah, the pinnacle of academic achievement is memorizing the Koran. The most successful students become teachers and open schools themselves.
The school despises contemporary clothing and vaccines. But there are some concessions to modernity.
Some women wear glasses over their niqabs and sneakers on their feet. Cell phones abound and motorcycles are popular for both women and men.
But for Aisyah Tajudin, 25, wearing a niqab is not enough. She also wears black gloves and black mesh over her eyes, so that every inch is covered.
She says that being exposed to men in public could lead to unwanted male attention and that even having her eyes visible made her feel uncomfortable.
"I feel more freedom in this," he said.
She is not alone. Many young women in Fatah wear the mesh and it does not prevent them from jumping on their motorcycles and driving.
At the Fatah girls' elementary school, students start using the niqab at 5.
On a recent day, the 660 students at the school, all dressed in niqabs, formed circles on the playground and enthusiastically joined in singing "If You's Happy And You Know It,quot; in Arabic as the song played on the loudspeakers at ear volume.
Then, in class, they turned to the serious work of studying the life of Muhammad in Arabic and memorizing the Koran.
Ms Idhanur, the horseman and archer, first came to Fatah when she was 13 years old and then started wearing a niqab. She has not stopped since.
"When I started here, it was really rare to see women and girls wearing a niqab," he said. "But now there are many of us."
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting.