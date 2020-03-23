More Indonesian women see a facial veil as vital

TEMBORO, Indonesia – Only the rider's eyes were visible from behind his black veil. With a bow in his left hand and an arrow in his right, he centered his horse toward a target, quickly aimed and released. The arrow hit the target with a booming crash.

The rider, Idhanur, who like many Indonesians uses a name, is a 31-year-old teacher from an Islamic school in East Java who says shooting arrows on horseback while wearing her conservative veil, or niqab, improves her chances of going to sky.

Ms. Idhanur is part of a growing peaceful movement of Muslim women who believe they can receive rewards from God through Islamic activities such as wearing a niqab and playing sports that the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have enjoyed.

Many also say that it offers protection from prying eyes and bullying by men in a country where unwanted sexual advances are common.