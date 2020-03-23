Monica kills the fashion video game on video while she's in a muddy swamp and holding a reptile – she's a whole new woman after Shannon Brown's divorce

Monica is killing the fashion game while hanging out in a swamp. The diva went to social media, posting some awesome photos and videos with makeup guru Supa Cent while she was in Louisiana.

Monica and Supa took a small cruise in a swamp and saw alligators swimming. Keep in mind that Louisiana and Florida have the largest alligator populations.

There are almost 2 million alligators swimming in ponds, lakes, canals, rivers, swamps, and swamps in Louisiana. While Monica was fierce and stroked a baby crocodile, Supa stayed as far away as possible.

She explained, "Express yourself (of course, if it doesn't hurt you or others … LOL) … Your choice in Fashion speaks for you! You can give someone an idea of ​​who you are so soon As they look at you, ♥ ️ I designed myself in My favorite Mickey x Gucci articles found by @luxurysnob ”.

She added: “Can anyone tell where my favorite place is? @waltdisneyworld @ disney … It's always been like this, my kids and I create some amazing memories there! We all constantly remember that time doesn't wait, so my dream of going to @disneycruiseline has to happen soon. ♥ ️ "

Monica went on to tell her fans, "And don't come try to kill my vibe, reminding me about the coronavirus! I know there are no cruises right now. 😩"

This sponsor stated, "I love your outfit. You always look cute. Do you have a stylist or do you dress? It seems like you have the most down-to-earth, most beautiful spirit 💕My favorite person and favorite singer together. I love seeing it I love it know exactly what I imagine ❤️ would be like. "

Another commenter revealed, “The fact that Mo is killing on a tour of the swamp while holding and stroking reptiles is fair. I'm such a fan that I moved there and became a member! We will have to show you what it is the next time you are in town. 🤣 "

This social media user wrote: "She knows about the coronavirus, not everyone needs to be the weather person in her comments." I love the way she performed before leaving my life. Living in 96 I & # 39; I'm not sure what the show was, but you did an outstanding job Your voice is golden I love you I.

A fourth comment read: “Someone is going to screw it up. Miserable people like the Company 💯 They still have to live your life, these Viruses 🦠 have been here before ’🤷🏽‍♀️ I'm living it well. Hell and drinking my wine 🍷 while I do it. 💯 "

Monica seems to be fine after her divorce from Shannon Brown.



