Monalee ready for Punchestown Gold Cup event | Racing News

Henry De Bromhead hopes Monalee can take advantage of her fourth Cheltenham Gold Cup by claiming a first win in more than a year at next month's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Although she made some solid efforts in defeat this season, Monalee, who stopped at the Punchestown function 12 months ago, has failed to get ahead since landing a Grade Two at Gowran Park last February.

While De Bromhead praised the nine-year-old's valiant effort in defeating in the Gold Cup, he believes the interference he suffered from running worked against the Grade One winner to ensure an even better result.

He said: "It was a brilliant race in the Gold Cup. He had a bit of bad luck when he was hit in the face when climbing the hill, which did not help, but the stewards said it was accidental.

"He was killed on top of the hill, but these things happen. However, a blinding man ran.

"He's always been a very good horse and we were happy with the race, but those things certainly didn't help us."

"I think it would go for the Punchestown Gold Cup if it's on."

Minella Indo could be another to try and get compensation in Punchestown, with De Bromhead earning a start in the Novice Chase for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion for second place in this year's RSA.

He said, "He ran a cookie and Champ ended up running late. Who knows if we would have won if we had found the last right, as Barry (Geraghty) got a real Champ raise and fair play for them.

"We would consider the three-mile rookie in Punchestown. We have not made any plans, but we would certainly consider it if there is any race going by then."

Having been impressed with Minella Indo by the fences this season, De Bromhead is confident that he can continue his progression and become a true Gold Cup contender next term.

He said: "We hope it will be a Gold Cup horse next season, but we have to see how good this season's rookie hunters are."

"It's a horse that we expected it to run in those kinds of races."

Aspire Tower is likely trying to do better than the Triumph Hurdle at the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle in Punchestown, though Bromhead hasn't ruled out a return change to the Flat after giving him an entry into Group Three Vintage Crop Stakes in Navan.

He said, "He jumped terribly and I thought he landed with his feet flat on every obstacle. He kept jumping to the left and even ran down the last one while screwing up the first one.

"Whether this was all because of his fall in Leopardstown or not, I'm not sure as he had been jumping brilliantly at home."

"We have entered it into the Vintage Crop Stakes as it only gives us one other option. It was an early close, so there was no damage to it. However, I would probably say Punchestown is more likely."

De Bromhead is weighing two options in Punchestown for Honeysuckle after he extended his undefeated record to eight under the rules with a fourth Grade One victory at the Close Brothers Mares Obstacle at the Festival.

He said: "We are targeting Punchestown with Honeysuckle. We had mentioned the mares' obstacle for her, but there is also the champion's obstacle.

"We will see more closely the moment how we feel, but we have not yet made a firm decision. He seems to be in good shape."

Arkle's surprise winner, Put The Kettle On, could further strengthen De Bromhead's hand in Punchestown by seeking a second Grade One hit in the Ryanair Novice Hunt.

He said, "She has been in great shape since Cheltenham and it doesn't bother her.

"If it all continues, we will probably target Punchestown."