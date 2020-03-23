Mo & # 39; Nique is sincere and admits that she was more interested in being famous than being a mother: "I pay for that,quot;

Actress Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, visited David Banner on "The David Banner Podcast."

It is no secret that she is known for her transparency and her willingness to speak her truth. So, it wasn't a surprise that she did exactly that, as a guest on the rapper's show.

The 52-year-old woman admitted that fame was the most important thing to her, at one point. Nothing would get in the way: not being a mother, a wife, or anything.

She said, "There was a time when when I was a little boy, I wasn't interested in being a mother. I was interested in being a star, and I was interested in being famous. And I wasn't interested in being a wife. I was interested in taking photos and rugs red, sign autographs and travel the world. So I really didn't put the focus. "

He also went on to say that he has since apologized to his oldest son, Shalon Jackson, who is 30, and told him that his experience is valid.

Mo’Nique has four children. She had two children, Shalon Jackson and Mark Jr. with her ex-husband, Mark Jackson. She also gave birth to a pair of twins in 2005 that she shares with her now husband.

The Comedienne was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She gained her fame with "Queens of Comedy,quot;. He also had his own show on BET, "Mo’Nique, from 2009-2011.

In 2009, she also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Precious." Mo’Nique also alleges that she was kicked out of Hollywood and accused Oprah of making her life more difficult. More recently, she gained a lot of attention for speaking out against Netflix and its pay gaps with black women.

