MNF Retro: Why was Liverpool unable to progress in the early 2000s? Football news

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville examine why the Liverpool team of the early 2000s struggled to compete with their rivals in the transfer market

Liverpool was unable to seriously challenge Premier League titles in the early 2000s due to their transfer policy, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville insist.

In a special edition of Monday Night Football, both Carragher and Neville recalled Liverpool's 4-3 loss to Leeds in November 2000, a season in which Gerard Houllier's team won three trophies: the League Cup, the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

Although Neville admits that he feared Liverpool would draw closer to Manchester United at the time, as United claimed a third consecutive Premier League trophy, their great rivals were never able to savor the league's success domestically.

And they both believe that was due to recruitment …

Nev: Winning Liverpool bothered me!

Liverpool won the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup in 2000/01 under Gerard Houllier

While Neville was concerned about Liverpool's progress, Carragher felt that Manchester United would spend a lot on specific goals if they needed to progress, while Liverpool's spending fell short or spread among more players …

Neville: "It bothered me a bit, I remember it bothered me! I came out of my hammock in Malta to see the FA Cup victory over Arsenal … and I think every time Liverpool won a trophy, it bothered us. We were thinking: & # 39; Are they getting close again? & # 39; It was the one we would fear. But it would always feel like you were closer, but it would sink a bit. For me, in Liverpool, I always felt that every time you got closer you lost players or not recruit well.

"I didn't always feel like you couldn't go for the best players in the transfer market. I always felt like you were playing with it. If the market was at £ 15 million, you would be at £ 8 million, if the market was at £ 25 million, £ 16 million. You never lived up to them. "

Carra: "That was the story of that team. Next season, we bought a player at John Arne Riise. Gerard Houllier felt that the team had done very well and did not need much change.

"I think at the time, if things were not going well for Man United, you had the ability to spend a lot. Like Rio Ferdinand for £ 30 million in the summer of 2002 after Arsenal won the league. For us, we would spend that money on four players, and you needed them all to work. "

Carra: Arsenal transfers were superstars, ours very good

Liverpool was unable to kick because their recruitment did not match Manchester United and Arsenal, says Carragher

After the 2000/01 season, Arsenal improved, winning the title in 2001/02 and again in 2003/04 with the Invincibles. Carragher thinks Wenger's transfer business was great, while Liverpool fell behind …

Carra: "I think we were spending similarly to Arsenal, and the big difference between Houllier and Arsene Wenger, although I adore Houllier, Wenger was a genius in the transfer market.

Notable Liverpool signings in the early 2000s Player cost Igor Biscan (00/01) £ 5.5 million Christian Ziege (01/01) £ 5.5 million Nick Barmby (00/01) £ 6m Milan Baros (02/01) £ 3.6m Jerzy Dudek (02/01) £ 4.85 million John Arne Riise (02/01) £ 4.6m The Hadji Diouf (03/02) £ 11m Salif Diao (03/02) £ 5m Florent Sinama Pongolle (03/02) £ 2m Anthony Le Tallec (03/02) £ 3m Bruno Cheyrou (03/02) £ 3.7m

"We signed Emile Heskey for £ 11 million, Wenger signed Henry for £ 11 million. If we signed Nick Barmy for £ 6 million, they signed Robert Pires for £ 6 million. They also got Sol Campbell for free at the time. They simply became in superstars, while ours became very good players.

"You see Christian Ziege involved there (against Leeds); I think he was possibly the highest paid player in the Premier League and after that game, it felt like the end of him playing left back for Liverpool, and he ended up playing left center of the field.

Neville: "That is what has surprised me about Jurgen Klopp in recent years; before going for Alisson and (Virgl) van Dijk, Liverpool was not spending much money yet, and then it is like, oh, Alisson and Van Dijk signed on for a lot of money and that's the final piece of the puzzle. "

Carra: 01/01 was the best time

Carragher says 2000/01 was his favorite Liverpool season

However, Carragher feels that the 2000/01 season was his favorite as a Liverpool player, beating 2004/05 and the Champions League victory because his success extended throughout the season.

Carra: "I always say that season was my favorite season. The reason is that people would expect me to say 2005, but that was a moment in a sense.

"It's a season where you win every week, and while the trophies don't come until the end of the season, everyone would come to training camp in a good mood, bouncing back. So that was my favorite season."