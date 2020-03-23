MNF Retro: The Role of Captain Roy Keane and Axis Dwight Yorke-Andy Cole in Man Utd | Football news

%MINIFYHTML04eec4f1b3f4b983fafbd88bbd00d6f611% %MINIFYHTML04eec4f1b3f4b983fafbd88bbd00d6f612%









Highlights of Manchester United's 6-1 defeat of Arsenal in February 2001.

Roy Keane has revealed that his only role at Manchester United was to win trophies and not to seek individual acclaim by scoring goals.

In a special edition of Monday night footballKeane joined Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to watch Manchester United's 6-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal in February 2001.

Keane scored United's fourth of five goals in the first half with what was one of only two goals he scored while guiding the club to a third consecutive Premier League trophy.

"It was not my job to score goals,quot;

When asked if he should have scored more goals for Manchester United, Keane He replied, "No, absolutely not. It wasn't my job. My job was to make sure we didn't lose games and win league titles.

"I scored a lot of points early in my career, so I thought, 'I've done that part of the game, I'll focus on sitting in front of the last four and dictating the game.'

"I scored a lot in training but (on game day) I left it to the forwards and to people like Scholes, Giggs and Beckham, who were eager to move forward."

One season's teams were defeated in the tunnel

When Arsenal traveled to Old Trafford in February 2001, they followed the champions by a staggering 13 points. The chasm of the chase pack sparked Neville adopt a mindset that was never allowed to take root in his entire career at United …

"The 2000/01 season was the most comfortable season we had in terms of winning the Premier League," said Neville. "We are confident we have won the triples a couple of years earlier, the league the following year and this was the third in the rebound."

"People often talk about defeated teams in the tunnel, if there was ever a season that made me feel like this, it was this one. We almost had a feeling that we would win the league in January or February of that year because I had gained a lot of experience knowing what we had to do to win titles.

"We never would have said it publicly, but going into the 6-1 victory over Arsenal I don't think there was any doubt that we would win the league, we were totally confident. In years past we had titanic battles." with Arsenal, but this season it didn't seem like he was going to be one of them. "

& # 39; I wish I had relaxed but I couldn't & # 39;

Keane guided Manchester United to a third consecutive Premier League title in 2000/01

However, that mindset was never understood by the Neville captain. Keane, who added: "Believe it or not, I will disagree with Gary.

"I didn't fall for it at all, throughout my career I never thought anything was easy. In the end we made it sound easy, but that was because we worked so hard."

"Even when you were 10 or 13 points clear and people say you felt the league won, I never felt that, it wasn't in my makeup."

"I wish I was a little bit relaxed when we were so clear, but I felt like I couldn't relax. I couldn't think that way, that was my mindset and I was never really happy."

Dwight Yorke: The Complete Center Forward

The & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; Yorke's first half laid the groundwork for Arsenal's 6-1 thrashing of United in 2001

United's 6-1 victory is synonymous with Dwight Yorke's hat-trick in 22 minutes of the first half, a performance Neville He believes he highlights how good his former teammate was …

"Yorke was an amazing player." Sky Sports added expert. "He could do all things; he could score, organize the game, run behind, dribble, put other players on the line; he was the complete center forward."

"It turned out that whatever combination of the four forwards we had on the field that season, they could all play together, they all had good combinations with each other."

"For the triple season alone, Yorke and (Andy) Cole were the best (strike association I played with at Manchester United). They were sensational, the way they played together. They lit up the entire league, lit up Europe."

"I always remember a game in Barcelona in the group stage of the Champions League, I had never seen anything like this. We recognized three goals (he was playing in the center), but we scored three and Yorke and Cole were absolutely brilliant."

How Yorke and Cole clicked

The names Yorke and Cole are equally synonymous after their infectious off-field relationship propelled Manchester United to the highs in 1999. It was a strike association that no one saw coming, as Neville Explain …

"When Yorke signed in 1998 it was after the start of the season and it was a surprise in some ways because I came out of nowhere," adds Neville.

"We knew that Yorke was a good Aston Villa player, but you didn't think he would be the one to join United. I don't think anybody realized how good he was, I never realized how good he was, I knew that He was a good player, but not to the level that surprised us when he joined the team.

"Yorke and Cole did not like each other from the beginning, it took me 10 to 15 memory games. Leicester stayed in my mind, something happened that day and after that they began to socialize together, leaving the field and a respect between them developed.

"The thing about that association is that it doesn't matter who scored, something you wouldn't have seen with the associations involving Ruud van Nistelrooy and Michael Owen, who had to score to be happy."

Yorke, Cole, Sheringham or Solskjaer?

United had plenty of attacking talent to turn to at the turn of the century: Yorke, Cole, Teddy Sheringham, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but what was the best combination? by Keane, the four did their part …

Yorke and Cole celebrate United's victory in the 1999 Champions League final

"I don't like these conversations, I really don't like them, it's really unfair," he adds. "We were very lucky with the four forwards we had at the time, Yorkie, Coley, Ole and Teddy, brilliant players."

"I always try to remind people that they were very good guys in the locker room. People talk about the strikers being selfish, they have to be, but I found out that all these guys were decent."

"They looked at the big picture, they had to wait their time while the manager rotated the team. We were one of the first to rotate the team during competitions and it worked because the players made it work, they were professional and when they had a chance to go out and do the business ".

