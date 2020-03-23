MNF Retro: Gary Neville Says Tottenham Is Modern Leeds United | Football news

%MINIFYHTML6bec0771400fe77dbe0197ba443b67a211% %MINIFYHTML6bec0771400fe77dbe0197ba443b67a212%

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reflect and analyze Leeds' dominant team from the early 2000s

Speaking in a special MNF RetroGary Neville claimed that Tottenham is modern Leeds United and also said that Manchester United's rivalry with Leeds was "more brutal,quot; than with Liverpool.

With pro football suspended until April 30, Neville and Jamie Carragher were in their usual Monday night football roles, but with a difference as they covered Leeds United's remarkable 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the 2000/01 season, a game in which Carragher played as a running back for the Reds and Mark Viduka scored all four Leeds goals .

Led by David O & # 39; Leary, Leeds entered that season as a Premier League heavyweight having finished third the year before. They maintained their elite form during the 2000/01 season, culminating in fourth place in the Premier League and a memorable career in the Champions League, where they were eliminated by Valencia in the semi-final stage.

Despite that successful period, Leeds was unable to earn a great honor as they were unable to convert impressive results and performances into trophies. Now in the Sky bet Championship but on the verge of promotion, 28 years have passed since the club got a great trophy.

Analyzing that famous victory over Liverpool, Neville, who played for the Manchester United team that conquered everything at the time, said he saw similarities between Leeds and the current Tottenham team, who have also struggled to turn the title challenges into great honors.

"I think Tottenham is the modern equivalent of that Leeds team," he said.

"Tottenham have not done what they should have done, maybe they should have won the league the year Leicester won it and they could have won a Champions League with a little bit more luck."

"This Tottenham team is now coming to an end or has come to an end. Teams like Leeds caught you but never did. There was something missing. Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have had a history to build to Winning trophies, there is a mindset within the club to win trophies. Leeds was trying to build that mindset during that period.

"You always felt that Leeds was getting closer and closer, like Tottenham was getting closer and closer. And then you think, how are they going to come back? Leeds has always felt like a great club. When they ask me what a great club is always I think about Leeds United. The feeling when you go to play football there is incredible, it's different. "

Neville also recounted his personal battles playing for Manchester United against Leeds, explaining the level of ferocity in games between the two.

"It was brutal when we went to Leeds, even more brutal than going to Liverpool," he said.

"The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United was huge, but the rivalry with Leeds was almost a deep hatred. There is a bit of respect between United and Liverpool, but with Leeds there was real evil, as if they entered the field if they could."

Carragher added: "That season we won three trophies, but there wasn't much difference between us and Leeds, we finished just one place above them. Leeds is remembered as a close team."

& # 39; My biggest regret was rejecting Liverpool & # 39;

One of the key players during Leeds' successful Premier League stint was Lee Bowyer.

But the current Charlton boss has admitted his regret for rejecting a transfer to Liverpool when he was a Leeds player.

Lee Bowyer played a huge role for Leeds as they challenged on all fronts

The midfielder came close to moving to Anfield in 2002 after Gerard Houllier pushed to add Bowyer to his team, and Carragher admitted that his manager "loved,quot; the way he played.

"I was very close (to joining Liverpool). I was in the middle of a medical exam, but at the time it didn't feel right to me," Bowyer said. MNF Retro.

"That is my biggest regret in football for not going to Liverpool. If I could have turned back the clock, I would have left."

"I knew my time was drawing to a close in Leeds due to some behind-the-scenes things that didn't sit well with me, so I knew it was my time to go. I thought spending another five years in the north was a long way away from My family after six years in Leeds didn't feel good, but after all that I ended up going to Newcastle, which is even further away, so it doesn't make any sense! But at the time I just didn't feel good. "

Both Neville and Carragher agreed that Leeds failed to achieve results in terms of earning honors during Bowyer's term with the club.

When asked about the duo's verdict, Bowyer said, "I agree.

"We were a good team that many teams underestimated. We didn't have as much technical ability as other teams, but there wasn't much when we played against players like Liverpool and Manchester United."

"I think we did so well because we surprised the teams with our energy and hunger. Having a young team was key to understanding why we did so well. We didn't win because we ran out of strength, we didn't have a massive squad."