MN coronavirus: YMCA opens 38 locations for essential worker children – Up News Info

– Starting Monday, the YMCA Twin Cities will open their doors in 38 locations to elementary school age children whose parents are considered essential workers.

This applies to people like first responders or supermarket workers, who have to go to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program costs $ 40 a day, but will offer financial aid to families in need. Part of the challenge for Y staff will be to provide a useful resource, while committing to stopping the spread.

Students and staff must meet strict health guidelines in order to participate. The YMCA had to be creative with ways to help children understand social estrangement, using pool noodles to illustrate six feet of space.

They try to keep children's minds and bodies active, through their gyms, kitchen classrooms, and help with schoolwork.

"We have many open spaces where children can get together and be active," said COO Greg Waibel. "They will have their educational component. The school district is preparing all children for distance learning, so throughout the day we will help them with homework and maintain their education. "

To register, click here.