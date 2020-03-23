Missing March Madness: Remembering when 13-seed Ohio nearly shocked North Carolina at Sweet 16

Is there a shot you wish, more than any other, to have entered?

Mine is easy: it's D.J. Cooper's desperate midfield hit at the end of regulation on Sweet 16 on March 23, 2012. If he succeeds, Ohio advances on North Carolina.

That would have given my soul a 66-63 victory and a trip to the Elite Eight. It would have been on the short list of the best players of all time, and would have marked the first time that a 13 seed beat the No. 1 seed in Sweet 16.

MARCH LACK OF MARCH: Playing the full schedule, scores for the NCAA Tournament 2020

As far as I'm concerned, it would have been the best opportunity of all time.

That is what I miss the most this week. We should be coming the first weekend of the 2020 men's basketball tournament, a four-day race that would have produced this year's version of the Sweet 16. Maybe a seeded team 12 or less would be the talk of the tournament.

Ohio was that team in 2012. You don't remember them that much, because No. 13 La Salle and No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast (aka "Dunk City,quot;) made it to Sweet 16 the following season.

Ohio still made the most of their moment. They beat No. 4 Michigan in the first round and No. 12 South Florida in the second round. My college roommate, J.D., and I discussed making the trip to St. Louis for the North Carolina game, but the work schedule did not match.

That was good. I was living in Charlotte at the time, and I enjoyed annoying North Carolina fans all week. Tar Heels point guard Kendall Marshall was out, and he was sure the Bobcats were going to do more than just turn it into a game. I talked a lot about trash with UNC fans, most of whom had no idea who Cooper was or where to find Ohio University on a map.

"Who's Harrison Barnes again? Is Tyler Zeller good?"

I thought the Bobcats were going to win all week. That is the power of a Cinderella career. It makes teams, and their fans, feel invincible.

DISAPPEARED CRAZY MADNESS: How No. 1 Georgetown escaped being & # 39; UMBC & # 39; d & # 39; by Princeton of 16 seeds

Of course, Barnes and Zeller. were good. Zeller had 20 points and 22 rebounds and dominated the first half. Barnes was having a free night, but that changed when he cared most. The Tar Heels led 29-22 at halftime, but it felt like 52-22.

The second half, however, was all the Bobcats. Ohio hit 8 of 13 from the 3-point range. Walter Offutt gave the Bobcats a 42-41 lead with 10:23 remaining. I took a photo on my phone and sent it to my roommate. I'm glad there are no recordings of me in my room during the last 10 minutes of regulation.

Of course, most Ohio fans would take the lead free kick that Offutt missed in overtime as his shot. Offutt had 26 points that night. It would still take Cooper's breath, which came after Harrison Barnes was stripped in the closing seconds. Ohio coach John Groce leaned in with the ball in the air.

I thought he was inside. The best shot of all time. Well, it came to the side of the norm.

Barnes closed Ohio in overtime. North Carolina won 73-65, and we were left with the doubt that it could have been.

I saw Zeller and Barnes in the locker room while covering the Cavaliers' playoff games a few years later, and it cost me everything to say nothing. Those two have played in so many great games, it probably wouldn't have been on their radar. Groce left for Illinois before taking Akron's job. The Zips probably would have been in the tournament this year.

Eight years later, it's still on my mind. Ohio has made six tournament appearances in my life. Gary Trent, aka "The Shaq of the MAC," helped make it interesting against Indiana, led by Bobby Knight, in 1994. The Bobcats beat Georgetown in the first round in 2010 in a 97-83 blowout. That's the most dominant first-round surprise of all time.

However, the 2012 team made a career that could never be duplicated. I can still hear Marv Albert say "Barnes lost it … last second when Cooper shoots …"

I still wish that shot in. I don't think there will be a shot like that again.