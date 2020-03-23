Missing March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament Group Day 4 Voting Results

The current NCAA Tournament has been canceled, but Sporting News still offers the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

We are now in the first weekend of what would have been the 2020 edition of March Madness, and it is chalk: there are no double digit seeds left after Round 2. We saw a pair of 5 seeds beating 4 seeds in the action of the Sunday, if that counts for something.

That said, this is based on your votes, so we will continue to break it down as we progress to the Sweet 16, whose voting will resume on Thursday:

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Colorado

Your vote: Gonzaga wins, 90.1 percent to 9.9 percent

Thoughts: You seem to like Gonzaga very much; The Zags are the only team that gets more than 90 percent of the vote in each of the first two rounds. And that makes sense: They are deep, balanced, and they have a big guy in the middle that is very difficult to stop.

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 5 Auburn

Your vote: Auburn win, 52.9 to 47.1

Thoughts: This is the biggest surprise of the second round (spoiler: tied for the biggest surprise), which doesn't say much. I am a little disappointed in all of you. There are no double digit Cinderella teams, nor medium sized seeds that achieve the big surprise. Oh good. Oregon guard Payton Prichard might have been a March Madness star, but you sent him home before the second weekend.

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 BYU

Your vote: Maryland win, 67.6 to 32.4

Thoughts: Not even Jimmer Fredette could have helped the cougars here.

No. 2 San Diego State vs. No. 10 Arizona State

Your vote: SDSU win, 80.4 to 19.6

Thoughts: This would have been a wonderful matchup between Arizona state guard Remy Martin and SDSU's Malachi Flynn, and we refuse to believe it would have been quite a stir from the first tip (as everyone seems to think with that wide margin of victory for SDSU) So let's imagine Martin had 17 points and five or six assists at halftime, countering Flynn's 13 and seven, with ASU gaining a one-point lead. But Martin fell with an injury, let's say, and Flynn took over the game. That is why the margin of victory for which he voted was so wide.

SOUTHERN REGION

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 LSU

Your vote: Baylor win, 85.3 to 14.7

Thoughts: LSU could be very unpredictable this year, and after hitting in the opening round, it made them defeat USC, this was a glitch, as is often the case in the second game of a weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 5 Virginia

Your vote: Virginia win, 50.4 to 49.6

Thoughts: Here's the other "upset,quot; from the second round, another 5 out of a 4. Big massive upset. Almost as big as the moment Virginia lost to UMBC. Almost.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

Your vote: Kentucky win, 69.2 to 30.8

Thoughts: Texas Tech competed against larger, athletic teams throughout the year, but this is a Kentucky team that learned how to win games. That loss to Evansville crushed the Wildcats' resume, but taught valuable lessons that helped the Wildcats drive Tech away.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 10 Florida

Your vote: Villanova win, 79.9 to 20.1

Thoughts: This would have been a disappointing ending to a "meh,quot; season for the Gators, who were No. 6 in the preseason AP Top 25. For the most part, they lost to the good teams and beat the bad (well, most of them). With that record, there was little reason to think that they would have competed with Villanova in this case.