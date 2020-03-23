Minnesota senator, frontline doctor to make a difference in battle COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786311% %MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786312%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As his most recent shift ended at the Hennepin Healthcare center, doctor and state senator Matt Klein took a selfie in scrubs and a mask, then shared on Facebook the difficulties he and other health workers face as they fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The staff is optimistic, the shortage is real. Facial masks require a little searching, but I found one, which I carried with me all night. I couldn't find any eye protection, and a nurse advised me to buy safety glasses and bring them along, ”she mentioned in the post.

%MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786313% %MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786314%

Any appearance of humor is hard to find in the hospital hallways, he said. Staff are too focused on the severity of the situation.

%MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786315% %MINIFYHTML87f6b4a4721770fe7ff38cd861b7786316%

"It is important to remember that you do your duty, take an oath to this job regardless of the risks of caring for people, regardless of the dangers," said Senator Klein.

The main concern that he and many other health professionals continue to emphasize is the need for personal protective equipment (PPE), which during the outbreak means gowns, N-95 masks, gloves, and eye protection. The Minnesota Nurses Association started a donation campaign outside its St. Paul headquarters to collect PPE kits.

Senator Klein said it will be his top priority when he returns to the state capitol on Thursday.

"If we get to a point where healthcare workers really can't get into a room without the right protective gear, I think that will cause a lot of mistrust and abandonment of work and chaos within our healthcare system," he said. .

Another priority for him as a legislator will be expanding the capacity of evidence, he said. The good news about COVID-19 testing across the state is that the Mayo Clinic lab can now process 4,000 tests per day, eliminating state delay. A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health said the change in state lab tests is now 24 hours or less.

Hospitals like Hennepin Healthcare are also getting the equipment they need to build their own test processing labs.

"We have been assured that by the end of this week, at least in my hospital, we will be able to conduct internal tests and have a response time of approximately two hours, which will truly transform our work here," said the senator. Klein said.

Quickly getting results, Senator Klein said that will help them better identify who needs hospitalization or just quarantine at home. He said it will also help them identify the hot spots of the outbreak in specific towns or communities.

His final priority when he returns to the Capitol will be to press for emergency interventions for people who are suddenly out of work, not knowing how long they could go without a paycheck.

"These long days sitting at home, no matter how you fill them up, you're doing the right thing to make sure more people don't get sick so our hospital doesn't overflow," he said.

Between the legislature and the hospital, he spends his time at home with his family in isolation. He said quarantine is essential to stop the outbreak and is grateful to those who are following his example.