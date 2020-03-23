Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says models show 40% to 80% in the state will contract COVID-19 – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz, updating the state of Minnesota in the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon, says models show that between 40% and 80% of the state's population is likely to be infected with the strain of coronavirus.

The number of positive cases in the state increased approximately 40% from Sunday's figures to 235 in total. Walz says about 1,000 people were examined on Sunday.

But as Wisconsin prepares for a shelter-in-place order, Governor Tony Evers promised to announce tomorrow, Walz said Minnesota is not yet ready to issue a similar order here.

Walz said the state is working with the University of Minnesota to work through models of where the virus is spreading and clustering, noting that it could be one way to help reduce the rate of exposure.

On Monday, Walz signed an executive order suspending the eviction of tenants during the COVID-19 spread, saying "We cannot put people on the streets."

The Governor has called the National Guard unit from Fort Ripley for several potential missions, including food delivery.

The state is asking non-hospital companies to inventory their supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for possible distribution to medical centers.

Additionally, Minnesota will not officially delay the state income tax filing deadline until July 15, coinciding with the federal deadline.

NEW: The MN Department of Economic Development and Employment announces a small business emergency loan program to help businesses that are forced to close due to the coronavirus. Loans available from $ 2,500 to $ 35,000. 50% forgivable. 0% interest rate. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 23, 2020

Minnesota saw 123,624 applications for unemployment benefits last week.