Home Local News Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz exposed to COVID-19, self-quarantines at home – Up...

Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz exposed to COVID-19, self-quarantines at home – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz exposed to COVID-19, self-quarantines at home - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLe6899c638a04461e413a7170c8eab3d611% %MINIFYHTMLe6899c638a04461e413a7170c8eab3d612%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz says he will work from his quarantined home after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 result.

"I am using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Although I feel healthy and have no symptoms, I am going to work from home and model the protocol that we are asking all Minnesotans to follow," Walz said. "The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is stay home."

%MINIFYHTMLe6899c638a04461e413a7170c8eab3d615%%MINIFYHTMLe6899c638a04461e413a7170c8eab3d616%

Walz said a member of his security details was the one who tested positive Sunday night.

Walz will be quarantined until Monday, April 6. This is based on CDC recommendations that anyone who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

"Because our state must maintain essential services, not all Minnesotans can stay home," said Walz. "Those of us who can work from home must do so out of respect for our health care professionals, first aid personnel, pharmacists, grocery stores, child care providers and all Minnesotans who work to keep us safe during this crisis. "

%MINIFYHTMLe6899c638a04461e413a7170c8eab3d617%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©