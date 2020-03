MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was shot dead Monday night in north Minneapolis, according to police.

%MINIFYHTML760975a1f9c35e17ef5df87f28471bb911% %MINIFYHTML760975a1f9c35e17ef5df87f28471bb912%

It happened in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood.

Police are searching for a suspect, but say there is no danger to the public.