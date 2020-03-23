Mike Epps proudly shows off his newborn daughter

%MINIFYHTML97133a57ff56a27b4fa9caa7acc34a7811% %MINIFYHTML97133a57ff56a27b4fa9caa7acc34a7812%

The comedian, best known for his role as Day-Day Jones in & # 39; Next Friday & # 39 ;, and his wife Kyra Epps take to Instagram to share the good news that they have hosted a girl, Indiana Rose Epps.

Mike Epps He is a proud father of a beautiful daughter. Days after he and his wife Kyra Epps welcomed their first child together, the "Dolemite is my name"The actor has used his social media account to share a first look at his newborn baby with fans.

On Sunday March 22, the comedian, best known for his role as Day-Day Jones in "Next Friday"He uploaded an Instagram video of his baby adorned in pink." Let us introduce you to our newest addition to the family …….. INDIANA ROSE EPPS she rolled her eyes at everything ready, "she wrote in an accompanying subtitle of the publication" We are so thankful God thank you for a healthy baby! "

The 49-year-old star quickly received congratulatory messages from other celebrities. Your co-star of the "next Friday" Michael Blackson He replied commenting: "Yessir, congratulations, welcome, Lil Baby Day Day." Actor Martin Lawrence intervened: "Congratulations, brotha! Nothing but love for you and your family." Funny Page Kennedy He noted: "I told you he came out with the camera ready," while the comedian Wanda Sykes he joked, "She looked like, 'Did you wash your hands?'

Mike's wife Kyra has also used social media to overwhelm her newborn. "My Indiana Rose Epps!" she exclaimed along with a photo of her hugging the baby nearby. Detailing that Indiana weighed 9 pounds 12 ounces at the time of her birth on March 12, she added: "Mommy loves you beyond what I can understand."

Mike and Kyra exchanged wedding vows at the Pelican Hills Resort in New Port Beach, California, in June 2019. During an appearance on "The view"Mike talked about the intimate ceremony." It was hard (not crying), "he said." You know, you know someone as beautiful as Kyra and the joy makes me cry (sic), so I was just (dancing), "she added," I want to marry her again, right now! "

Months after their wedding, the married couple announced that they expected a new addition to their family. "God bless my beautiful wife and our newborn Epps along the way," Mike wrote in a December 2019 post that captured Kyra cradling her baby. Kyra herself let out a similar snap with a note saying, "There is so much LIFE inside me."