Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail spark marriage rumors

They say that an image is worth a thousand words, and from what it seems, there are a thousand congratulations to Michelle Williams!

Pregnant actress and Hamilton director Thomas Kail they have sparked speculation that they have married. Michelle and her prospective boyfriend were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. In the meantime, We weekly informs through the source that they were indeed secretly married.

Williams, who is the mother of a 14-year-old daughter. Matilda Ledger, of his relationship with the deceased Heath Ledger, currently expecting a baby with Kail.

ME! The news confirmed in late December 2019 that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. A source shared at the time: "She is very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a brother. She fell in love with Thomas. They are very much in love and excited about their future together and having a family."