Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail spark marriage rumors

They say that an image is worth a thousand words, and from what it seems, there are a thousand congratulations to Michelle Williams!
Pregnant actress and Hamilton director Thomas Kail they have sparked speculation that they have married. Michelle and her prospective boyfriend were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. In the meantime, We weekly informs through the source that they were indeed secretly married.
Williams, who is the mother of a 14-year-old daughter. Matilda Ledger, of his relationship with the deceased Heath Ledger, currently expecting a baby with Kail.
ME! The news confirmed in late December 2019 that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. A source shared at the time: "She is very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a brother. She fell in love with Thomas. They are very much in love and excited about their future together and having a family."
In early January, Williams won the Best Actress honor at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the series that Kail directed, Fosse / Verdon. During her speech, Michelle gave a sweet greeting to Kail and her daughter.
"Tommy and Matilda, I can't wait to go home with you," she said before leaving the stage.
Last April, it was revealed that Williams parted ways with her musician husband. Phil Elverum.
"Michelle and Phil broke up earlier this year," said a source close to the situation. Persons at the time. "It was a friendly spill and they are still friends."
It was first revealed in July 2018 that the couple had secretly married in a private ceremony in upstate New York.
ME! The news has reached Michelle's camp for comment.
