Michelle Obama says it's Netflix and chilling amid COVID-19 outbreak

Stars, they are like us!

As the world retreats inland to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so too Barack Y Michelle Obama. The first lady met the television presenter Ellen Degeneres over the phone this Monday afternoon, which Ellen shared on Instagram.

During the five-minute phone call, Michelle revealed that she, her husband, and their two daughters are spending their hours sitting, relaxing, and enjoying some of their favorite streaming platforms. "We have a little Netflix and chilling out," he joked with Ellen and his wife. Portia De Rossi.

Also, the famous celebrity said that she and President Obama are making a fair amount of conference calls, while their daughters Malia Y Sasha They are participating in online classes as their universities are temporarily closing the school grounds.

Other than that, the First Lady is finding the good in the bad, something she did constantly while Barack was in office. She told Ellen that despite the drawbacks of social estrangement, she has helped the First Family unite like never before. "The positive side, I know from us, has forced us to continue sitting with each other and having real conversations," he shares.