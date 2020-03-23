Michelle Obama posts a heartwarming message in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and proposes amazing ways to help her communities!

%MINIFYHTML18f80695f60d05488d9e1395264a131011% %MINIFYHTML18f80695f60d05488d9e1395264a131012%

Michelle Obama had a very important message to share with the country in the midst of the increasingly worrying COVID-19 pandemic. The former First Lady of the United States visited Instagram to remind her followers that they are not alone even while practicing social distancing.

The letter she posted on the platform was full of hope and she quickly became a source of strength for many.

Not only that, but Michelle also provided a number of resources on how to help communities in the midst of this global concern.

As always, ex-FLOTUS is using its huge platform to share positivity with the world.

Alongside the carousel post full of sources on how people can halo each other, she wrote: ‘These past few weeks have been terrifying and difficult for many of us. We simply do not have a roadmap for what we are currently experiencing: that in itself can lead to feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the concern we feel for the health and safety of our parents, children and loved ones and the financial security of so many families. "

He also continued to comfort all those who would stumble upon his powerful message, writing that: "Whatever you are going through right now, I want you to know that you are not alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something that we are discovering together. As for me, I know when I feel overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my friends can do wonders. I also know that being close to my community helps me feel connected and strong. "

As for the suggestions he had on how people can help their communities, he suggested that they should pick up food for the elderly in their neighborhoods and leave a note on their doors as well, as they are at greatest risk.

Another great idea was to call local hospitals and ask for the medical personnel who work tirelessly to save lives to be carried out, and all whites risk their own.

"One more thing … be nice to yourself," Michelle concluded her message.



