Meghan McCain Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Films 'The View' From Home

The view Co-host Meghan McCain announced over the weekend that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech. The happy news comes just months after the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 35-year-old woman revealed the news about the pregnancy on Instagram, adding that she will quarantine and film the ABC daytime talk show from her home as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," McCain wrote. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."

McCain explained that she consulted her doctors, and they advised her to be "more vigilant,quot; about limiting the number of people she comes in contact with to keep her baby safe. She said that starting immediately, she will join the millions of self-isolated Americans as a precaution to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The daughter of the late senator John McCain said she will now appear on The View from her home via satellite. She added that she is fortunate that her employer has allowed her and her co-hosts to work remotely, and McCain says she is indebted to the producers and the team.

After her miscarriage last year, McCain told her Good morning america that she has never felt "naturally maternal,quot; or had a "natural attraction to motherhood,quot;. However, she says she was "very, very, very hard,quot; on herself after losing her pregnancy.

McCain says he blamed the stress on his life, age, and personality for the miscarriage, even though he knew it was not rational. Since then, the conservative politician says that she has tried to be easier when it comes to all things related to motherhood and pregnancy because it is not easy being a woman.

"It's just not like that. And I know how hard I was on myself and I'm sure a lot of women do the same. And you feel really lonely," McCain said.

Ad

A source says Meghan McCain and her family are "very excited,quot; about the baby news. However, she is finding strength in her role in The viewAnd she knows that her most important responsibility right now is to inform Americans to stay home to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.



Post views:

0 0