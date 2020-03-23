Meghan McCain announces pregnancy – MTO News

Meghan McCain, one of the co-hosts of the daytime television show The View, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," his statement began. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."

She continued: "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be more vigilant in limiting the number of people we have contact with. Starting immediately, I will join the millions of Americans who isolate themselves as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will appear in & # 39; The View & # 39; from home via satellite. "

McCain urged his fans to wash their hands and stay safe.