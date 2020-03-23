Mass. Are you doing enough to prevent an increase in coronavirus in hospitals?

%MINIFYHTMLa55611767bce325fc50c17dc973e4c0111% %MINIFYHTMLa55611767bce325fc50c17dc973e4c0112%

In taking additional steps to flatten the coronavirus curve, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new emergency order Monday to close the locations of all nonessential businesses, and issued a stay-at-home notice, again urging residents to keep secret.

Authorities have repeatedly said that while the local health care system can handle the current influx of patients fighting COVID-19, the public must take steps to help stem the tide of a surge that would leave hospitals without enough beds and resources.

According to CovidActNow.org models, Massachusetts would need to go beyond social distancing and adopt a three-month in-place refugee order to keep the increase at bay during the spring.

The site, which was launched by data engineers, designers and scientists "in association with epidemiologists, public health officials and political leaders," says that by not taking action, the community will increase to 150,000 patients by April 20, beating the number of hospital beds available as of April 4.

Even with social distancing measures such as those implemented before Baker's last order, that day would arrive on April 16, according to the models.

A "point of no return for intervention,quot; is estimated between March 21 and March 26.

The Baker Placement Shelter Notice urges residents to stay in their homes, but does not prevent them from taking trips to pick up food and recipes, and taking occasional walks through the neighborhood park.

The notice will be in effect until April 7.

"Acting now to prevent further person-to-person interaction and the spread of the virus will give us more time for our health care system to better prepare for a challenge unlike any we have seen before," Baker said.

"A concerted effort now will help us return to work and school," he added.

Dr. Helen Jenkins, an epidemiologist at Boston University, said she is pleased that Baker has taken those steps.

He noted that although the public transportation system continues to function, Baker advised against nonessential travel, noting that although the parks remain open, visitors should stay away from each other.

But the question remains how much more is actually feasible, Jenkins said.

"I may have to impose something else," Jenkins told Boston.com. "The reality is that we don't have good evidence of what exactly needs to be done and when, but things almost always have to be done sooner than you think."

According to the CovidActNow.org model, a second coronavirus spike is possible even after social distancing practices end.

"Our models show that it would take at least 2 months of Wuhan-style blockade to achieve full containment," says the site, last updated on March 19, referring to draconian measures taken by the Chinese government in the province. where was the virus. First detected. "However, it is unclear at this time how it might handle newly introduced infections."

However, Jenkins said many models are based on sparse data.

Even CovidActNow.org points out at the top of its website that charts are not intended to predict the future.

But Jenkins said models like that can still be helpful, particularly when it comes to getting people to consider "what (their) actions can cause, and think carefully about how many outbreaks can grow and really overwhelm the system."

Even if people feel silly about the precautions they are taking, Jenkins said they should remember that infections that occur now will not make it to hospitals for three weeks.

However, there are also a few smaller moves that can be made, even before more drastic measures are taken, according to Jenkins.

In some parts of the world battling COVID-19, grocery shoppers must use shopping carts as a way to ensure distance between their customers, he said. Some stores also limit the number of people allowed inside at any given time.

Jenkins said people can do a lot on their own, too.

"The less interaction you have with other people, the better," he said.