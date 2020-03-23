Maryland vs. Baylor for the National Championship – Up News Info Detroit

On the way to another week without sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, we as sports fans are doing what we have available.

Over the weekend, Up News Info aired classic NCAA tournament games, including several recent clashes. ESPN brought "The Eight,quot; on Sunday with a wide range of the weirdest sports from around the world. And now, this Monday after what would have been the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, we have a confrontation for the national championship thanks to the people of Axios Sports.

The team of Axios it ran through the opening rounds and the Sweet 16 / Elite 8 last week with support based on final projections by Joe Lunardi. They ended with a Final Four from Duke, Maryland, Baylor and Seton Hall. After the simulation ran the Final Four, the Terps and Bears were left standing.

For the Terps, it was a tight three-point victory over the Blue Devils. Anthony Cowan had 24 points and eight rebounds to bring the show to its first championship game since Gary Williams' team won it all in 2002.

On the other side of the group, a slightly lower scoring issue saw the Scott Drew Bears resist the Kevin Willard Pirates 71-64. Jared Butler led the way for the Bears with 16 points and seven rebounds in the contest.

For the national championship, we have a fascinating battle left with two teams in the Top 25 for offensive and defensive efficiency based on the KenPom rankings. Both teams play at a slower pace, which means that if this scenario were to unfold in the real world, we would probably be in a game for the lowest-scoring title, in the mold of the Virginia vs. Final. Texas Tech from last year.

That said, if this matchup had come to fruition, what team would you have had? Maryland or Baylor?