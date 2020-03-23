Marvel's Phase 4 production could be closed indefinitely – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca11% %MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca12%

A Marvel expert claimed that three MCU phase 4 TV shows that were in development for Disney + will not resume work in the coming weeks due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

He suggested that other Phase 4 productions, including some of next year's movies and television series, could be affected by the delay.

The report was later deleted, but inside information defended the accuracy of the leaked email on Twitter.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

We would have been about five weeks away from Black widow, but its release on May 1 is not happening due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Disney delayed the release, but it's too early to say whether the blockbuster will debut on Disney + rather than in theaters. The longer the quarantine measures take, the more likely Disney will reconsider the Black widow launching.

Some say the movie's delay won't ruin the MCU Phase 4 timeline, and that might be the case. But the COVID-19 outbreak is a major problem for Marvel's Phase 4, not just Black widow. Several other television shows and movies are in various stages of production, and work has stopped at most of them. And now, a source who has been reporting on the latest Marvel Phase 4 developments in recent months said in a new blog post that the MCU Phase 4 production is shutting down indefinitely. Then he lowered the pole.

%MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca13% %MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca14%

Charles Murphy from MurphysMultiverse He authored a short article over the weekend on his blog in which he said Marvel informed crew members via email that their current 4-week hiatus has been extended indefinitely.

%MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca15% %MINIFYHTML8e343112094c4047400217a5e3f64aca16%

The list of affected shows includes The falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVisionY Loki. According to the leaked email, the crew members were notified that starting April 3, they will not be employed on their private contract. Production will restart "when the global health environment allows it," the email said.

Murphy said other films in production are supposed to be delayed. Listed Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings As an example, a movie we already know was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that these delays may also affect next year's movies, including Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse Y Thor: love and thunder.

The filter removed the post sometime after it hit the press (a cached version is available here).

FYI: The delay has been disputed by someone who claims to be a member of the crew. I have removed it for now. – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) March 21, 2020

Murphy said on Twitter that he removed the post since the delay has been disputed, but then said the leak was accurate:

I did not take the story because it was inaccurate. I removed it because I considered it insensitive after listening to another crew member.

My site, like almost any other small blog, is irrelevant now. I don't want to find relevance ruining about 20 days. – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) March 21, 2020

To be fair, April 3 doesn't even sound like a plausible deadline to resume any kind of everyday activities. Quarantines and locks will likely have to extend far beyond that to reduce the spread of the virus, and several companies will be affected in the process, including the movie business.

Working from home might be possible for some of the affected MCU Phase 4 projects, assuming they've finished filming, but apparently that's not the case for Hawk Y WandaVision.

I know many people about their return to "normal,quot;. Normal is going to be very different. We are experiencing a world event once in a century (more or less). Much more will change in the next 4-6 months. Be strong out there. Be smart. – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) March 22, 2020

At this point, it doesn't matter how long these Phase 4 MCUs take. What matters most is the health and safety of all people, and the best way to guarantee this is through prolonged measures of social distancing. Prepare to continue to play your part in the global effort to defeat this virus by staying home as long as possible and washing your hands frequently.

Image Source: Chelsea Lauren / Variety / Shutterstock