Markets drop as Senate fails to pass COVID-19 aid / stimulus bill – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Senate failed to advance a third economic stimulus package on Sunday to help Americans and the American economy overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The Phase 3 support bill is expected to designate between $ 1.5 and $ 2 trillion to help businesses survive as millions of their customers must stay home. Senate inaction weighed heavily on already battered stock markets.

Futures markets indicated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could drop more than 500 points when trading starts on Wall Street on Monday.

