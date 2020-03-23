Mark Johnston Believes BHA Has Made a "Serious Mistake,quot; | Racing News

Mark Johnston believes that the British Horseracing Authority has made a "serious mistake,quot; in suspending races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While racing continues behind closed doors in Ireland and Northern Ireland, the governing body of British racing last week announced a shutdown of the sport in the rest of the UK until the end of April in a bid to curb the spread of Covid – 19.

Johnston feels that the BHA acted too quickly, and told Sky Sports Racing: "I did not support the decision. Who knows what is to come? There are many people in a worse situation than us: look at the restaurant industry, etc. been closed. completely.

"That could happen to us at any time and we will have to comply with what the government tells us. I think it was a serious mistake to avoid that."

"All that is talked about and all the work now is to get us to compete again, probably behind closed doors. Any practice or test we might have had of running behind closed doors, even if it had been for a few days, would have helped. to compete again.

"Just stopping overnight when we didn't have to, and watching Irish and South African races on our televisions, seems like a terrible thing to have done."

"I really don't think the decision was made that quickly."

Johnston believes that any extension to suspension of racing in Britain could lead owners to move horses abroad.

He said: "If you start to think about the implications for the breeding and sales industry, etc., if the races were out for an extended period, people will have to think of alternatives.

"Some owners will have no choice. We have had a single horse that has gone home and another is moving to Ireland, where races are continuing right now. Those numbers could change dramatically as things evolve."

He added: "It is not a headache in terms of the daily running of the playground. In fact, we have a surplus of staff."

"We had a sudden influx of people who wanted to come for the summer. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning we had 12 temporary job applications from people whose jumping yards had closed and were out of work.

"Riders are coming in, Paul Mulrennan, PJ McDonald, Joe Fanning, who would have come anyway, and Andrew Mullen. We have a full list of riders, as they are obviously one of the most immediate sufferers. – Their incomes are down. to zero overnight. "

Two stable stars Johnston hopes to return to the racecourse are Elarqam and Raffle Prize.

Elarqam won three times during a profitable 2019 campaign, in addition to finishing third at Juddmonte International in York.

"He probably would have been out at the Craven meeting. He's in great shape and has done really well during the winter," Johnston said.

"He is our number one, we are desperate to see him get back on track. He could be even better this season. He is a horse that has constantly improved throughout his career."

"He had a fantastic race last year at Juddmonte International and it has to be a dream to go a couple of places better this year."

The Raffle Prize heads to the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May, having won three of its six youth starts and finished second in Group One in its two final appearances.

Johnston added: "She is absolutely fine. She probably would have gone straight to the Guineas in any case, so if the Guineas were to continue as scheduled in the first week of May, that would be her goal."

"There must be some question as to whether she will get the ride, which brings back memories of the Attraction since that was the big question with her."

"As for the pedigree, we had some doubts about whether the Raffle Prize could make it to the finish line, but physically it has done well during the winter and now it looks more like a miler than two years, so we have high hopes." "

If the races are delayed further, Johnston would be in favor of rescheduling the Classics for later in the year, rather than canceling them.

He said: "The classics will obviously be very different, pushing them back, one of the important things about the Guineas and the Derby is that they come earlier in the year, so they are a test of earliness and skill.

"At the same time, these are exceptional times, and I think I'd rather see them rescheduled than not running."