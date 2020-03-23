Marin County shuts down all parks after weekend overcrowding – Up News Info San Francisco

POINT REYES (Up News Info SF) – Overflowing crowds seeking relief from the shelter-in-place order forced Marin County health officials to order that all county parks be closed immediately.

National Park officials also announced that they would severely limit access to the Point Reyes National Seashore starting Sunday for at least the next two weeks.

Authorities said they were forced to take action because visitors flooded the area on Saturday.

“After unprecedented visits and to curb the spread of COVID-19, tomorrow, March 22, doors will close in the following areas of Point Reyes NS: Limantour Access Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach, Drake Estero.

"In addition to the listed door locks, access will be limited in the following areas at Pt. Reyes NS: on the Palomarin Trailhead, past the Commonweal entrance, Pierce Point Road, Lighthouse and Chimney Rock parking."

All Marin parks will be closed amidst the spread of COVID-19. Public health problems are intended to stop the influx of visitors.

The park also said its camps and visitor centers will remain closed until April 7.

The closure will affect the agencies and jurisdictions that operate parks and open spaces in Marin County. Visitors can still travel on county-maintained paved roads such as the popular Mill Valley-Sausalito Multipurpose Trail along Richardson Bay and the Corte Madera Trail along Corte Madera Creek, as long as people follow the guidelines on social distancing.

On Saturday, coastal communities in Marin County saw an unusually large influx of visitors from across the bay area.

The sheriff's office said the visitors created traffic congestion, interfering with the responders' ability to handle emergencies. Also, parking lots and restrooms in state and county parks are closed because the shelter is in order, increasing congestion and creating sanitation problems.

"The road to Tomales Point was person after person … it was like a line of ants," said Christine Beekman, PIO of Pt. Reyes National Seashore. "And similarly, the parking lots were completely full, beyond their capacity."

They all went out to play. The beaches were overrun and the trails were jammed when the social distance was far removed.

"That was something that even we as park officials did not anticipate because visits throughout the week were so low," Beekman said. "But I think when the weekend came, people were excited to go out and enjoy the trails, enjoy the beaches, and it was too crowded."

As a result, although the beaches are technically open, many of the roads that lead people there have been closed, including Limantour Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach, and Drakes Estero. On Sunday, visitors began to fill the nature trails in the hills. Hiker Laurel Elkjer was shocked by what she saw on the Bear Valley Trail.

"We were the only ones to go out of the way to give some space," he said. "It is also a very narrow trail, so it is very difficult … you cannot observe the 6-foot distance rule."

The parking lot at the Bear Valley Visitor Center was crowded when families and groups of friends were driving down the trail. Dave Rodrigues spent the week biking trails throughout the North Bay and sees nothing wrong with it.

"I have not had any instance where I have been approached by anyone, so I am not really concerned about that," he said. "I think it's great to be outdoors. That is probably the safest place to be and it's a good time to be here. It really couldn't be a better time to be out in the Bay Area."

As of Sunday, 70 percent of Pt. Reyes National Seashore was still open to the public and there had been no word on the closure of any of the beaches or trails. The shelter-in-place order allows people to exercise, but also prohibits driving long distances to get there. Until now, the police have not been strict about that part of the order. But Elkjer is concerned that overcrowding on the trails may end up ruining it for everyone if officials see the need to step up enforcement of social distancing rules.

"I feel like we should be role models for everyone's appropriate behavior," he said. "And if we don't, the next thing that will happen is that the parks will be closed entirely." And county health officials felt the same way.

"Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of spreading COVID-19," said Dr. Lisa Santora, deputy director of public health for Marín, in a press release. "Marin is usually a place of recreation, but now is not the time."