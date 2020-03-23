Maren Morris gives birth to her first child

Maren morris it's not just a GirlShe is a mom!
Country music singer and singer Ryan Hurd they welcomed their first child together, a baby, E! The news can confirm. They shared the great news on their Instagram on Monday afternoon. "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 03/23/20. Love for our lives," she captioned four photos of her newborn.
Since the first announcement of her pregnancy last fall, Maren has kept fans up to date on her journey to expand her family. At the 2019 CMA Awards, the 29-year-old (who was wearing a light blue dress in honor of her son) spoke about the incredible experience with E! News.
"It's great to think that we can look back on this video when I'm old enough and say, 'You were there!'" Maren shared, then added, "This has been a really calm and healthy. The only problem is sleeping 13 hours a night at first. I'm very tired. "
Ryan, who was always a loving husband, also told us, "I'm really proud of Maren and it's fun to be here as a party of three for the first time. She's not going to be invited again for a couple of years, so this is his shot to walk the carpet and be in the CMA for a while. "
In just a few short months, Maren will be back on the road for her RSVP: The Tour, which begins in June and continues through October. Fingers crossed over her newborn make a lot of cameos on stage!
Maren and Ryan were married in 2018 after several years of dating.
Congratulations to the happy parents!
