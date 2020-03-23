Maren Morris gives birth to Baby Boy

%MINIFYHTML275e0c5956005d9048d18777ef22d48311% %MINIFYHTML275e0c5956005d9048d18777ef22d48312%

A few days after she shared a video of herself dancing in her living room, the singer from & # 39; My Church & # 39; reveals that she and husband Ryan Hurd named their first child Hayes Andrew.

Country Star Maren morris She is a new mom.

The 29-year-old "Girl" singer has welcomed a son with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren shared the happy news on Monday, posting multiple photos of her newborn on Instagram.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd," he wrote. "3/23/20. Love of our lives".

Only a few days ago, the singer was trying to dance to reach childbirth after revealing that she was ready to become a mother.

Then, very pregnant, she posted an Instagram video of herself dancing around her living room to Harry belafonte& # 39; Jump in the Line & # 39; with her baby belly bouncing all over the place.

"Harry Belafonte issued an eviction notice for this baby," Morris wrote below the images.

She and Hurd announced the pregnancy in October (2019).