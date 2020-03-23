March 23, 1994: When Wayne Gretzky beat Gordie Howe for the NHL All-Time Goal Record

In March 1994, Wayne Gretzky had probably already established himself as the greatest hockey player of all time, but there was still a record to be broken.

Gordie Howe, the idol of Gretzky while growing up, scored his 801 goal and last NHL goal on April 6, 1980, just eight days after his 52nd birthday. It was a mark that seemed almost impossible to beat, especially considering that it had taken "Mr. Hockey,quot; 26 seasons in the league to catch up.

At the time of Howe's final goal, Gretzky was in the midst of his first NHL season with the Oilers, where he scored 51 goals and won his first of nine Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player. Fourteen seasons later, "The Great One,quot; scored goal number 802.

He came during his sixth season with the Kings after Edmonton's "The Trade,quot; in a Wednesday night game against the Vancouver Canucks. A crowd of capacity at the Los Angeles Forum was on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

At the 2:47 mark of the second period, with the Kings in the power play, Gretzky played an exchange with teammate Marty McSorley that left Canucks goalkeeper Kirk McLean out of position. He hit the record home to officially earn his place in the history books.

The goal sparked an unusual ceremony in which the game came to a complete stop with more than five minutes remaining in the period. After a red carpet rolled out, Gretzky returned to the ice where he delivered a speech and was congratulated by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and then returned to the game.

Los Angeles ended up losing 6-3 to the Canucks, but the score was a mere footnote of the occasion. Gretzky scored 894 goals in 20 seasons and became the undisputed best of all time.

Who knows how long that record will last? Will "The Great 8,quot; Alexander Ovechkin break it? Anyway, even if the 802 career goals are exceeded, there will never be another player like "The Great One,quot; Wayne Gretzky.