Map: How many cases of coronavirus does each Indian state have? The | India News

At least seven people died in India after contracting COVID-19, which has infected more than 400 people across the South Asian country, and health experts warn that a big jump in cases could be imminent.

The world's second most populous nation so far has seen low infections, but over the weekend it saw a huge jump, prompting authorities to announce a blockade in dozens of cities and districts until March 31.

The shutdown came after millions of people observed a 14-hour "public curfew,quot; on Sunday called by the government amid concerns.Public health infrastructure that is underfunded and crumbling can be overwhelmed.

The capital, New Delhi, which has 27 cases, on Monday sealed the city's borders and imposed a blockade on its nearly 20 million residents.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in various states in India, including Maharashtra, the worst affected with 89 cases.

The southern state of Kerala, which has been praised for its proactive approach to the pandemic from the start, has 67 cases. A large portion of the state's residents work abroad, primarily in the Middle East.

In the financial center of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, suburban trains, which generally carry 8 million people a day, were suspended until the end of the month.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam, reporting from New Delhi, said that almost all of the country's major cities are enclosed along with 75 districts, which together represent about 10 percent of the country's population.

Puranam said that large numbers of migrant workers are stranded at bus stations in large cities as they try to return to their respective cities of origin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that many Indians were not taking the blockade seriously. "Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously," he said on Twitter.

Global coronavirus infection has exceeded 325,000 with more than 14,500 deaths, the most of them in Italy.

Editor's Note: This article and your map will be updated periodically throughout the day, but always check with local government officials for the most current numbers.