Man shot dead outside the San Jose supermarket; Suspect in custody – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – San Jose police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Chávez supermarket on Sunday afternoon. The incident marked the city's eighth homicide in 2020.

SJPD officers responded to the scene in the 2300 block of McKee Road in San José shortly before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly thereafter, police said.

A suspect, an adult male, was detained at the scene. There are no other suspects pending, SJPD said.

SJPD homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were also on the scene. The victim's identity will not be released until confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office and family members notified.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.