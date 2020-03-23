Man fatally beaten by "numerous,quot; robbers near the entrance to the Santiago park in Santa Ana – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are actively investigating the death of a man in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police responded to a report by numerous individuals who assaulted a male victim Saturday night near the entrance to Santiago Park.

%MINIFYHTML5f46c8d8c0a6b8526071f30a3542674111% %MINIFYHTML5f46c8d8c0a6b8526071f30a3542674112%

When they arrived, they located the victim with numerous injuries to the upper body. He was bleeding profusely, police said.

Officers began life-saving measures before the victim was transported to a local trauma center. He was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Authorities believe the victim was experiencing homelessness.

Detectives responded and undertook their investigation. Anyone with more information about this incident has been asked to report and contact the Homicide Section of the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8390.