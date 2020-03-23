Man City transfers news and rumors | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5462896841a52b228da4b33ad977da4811% %MINIFYHTML5462896841a52b228da4b33ad977da4812%





Lautaro Martínez is being linked with a departure from Inter

%MINIFYHTML5462896841a52b228da4b33ad977da4815% %MINIFYHTML5462896841a52b228da4b33ad977da4816%

The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Manchester City, and those who may be leaving the club.

The latest players linked to a move to Man City …

Harry kane Man City could reportedly beat Man Utd in Harry Kane's possible £ 180m transfer this summer, if Juventus diverts his attention from Tottenham forward to Man City forward Gabriel Jesus (Tuttosport, March, 15th)

Lautaro Martinez – Man City has joined Chelsea and Barcelona in the search for the Inter Milan striker, who has a £ 100 million release clause (Sport, March 16)

Chelsea and Man City are ready to fight to sign Martinez this summer (Daily star March 18th)

Houssem Aouar – The Lyon midfielder could be the subject of a bidding war in the summer with Manchester City, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain, all interested in landing him. (Daily mail, March, 19)

Which forward should Man City sign this summer?

Give your opinion!

The ultimate player linked to a departure from Man City …

Leroy Sane has been injured but linked to a withdrawal

Leroy Sane – The Man City winger has been on Bayern Munich's wish list for a long time and his future has become even more focused after the closure of the football coronavirus (Sun, March, 15th)

Zinedine Zidane and Quique Setien are interested in recruiting Sane at the end of the season at Real Madrid (Sport, March 21)

Jayden Braaf – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could attack the former Manchester City club for Jayden Braaf. Dutch international U18 is reportedly frustrated at not having appeared on Pep Guardiola's senior team (Daily express, March 16)

Riyad Mahrez – Man City is willing to let Mahrez leave this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain must shell out £ 80m (Sun, March 17)

Yan Couto – Leeds United received a positive transfer message from Manchester City about their newly acquired right back (Daily express, March, 19)

Man City's latest talk on contracts …

Kevin De Bruyne Y Raheem Sterling – Man City will use competitive non-soccer time to accelerate new contract conversations with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (Sun, March 16)

