Malawi Election Commission announces new vote on July 2 | News

Malawians will return to the polls in early July for a new presidential election ordered by the country's highest court, which annulled last year's voting results due to irregularities.

"Following the ruling of the Constitutional Court on February 3 that annulled the presidential elections and ordered that new elections be held, the commission … therefore, announces that the elections will be held on July 2," said the head of the Electoral Commission, Jane Ansah, at a press conference. .

In a landmark ruling last month, the Constitutional Court reversed the result of the May 2019 election, which gave President Peter Mutharika a second term.

The court said the survey results were fraught with widespread irregularities, in particular the "massive,quot; use of correction fluid on the counting sheets.

He ordered new surveys to be held within 150 days, but Mutharika is appealing the court ruling. The appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court from April 15.

A previous attempt by the president to suspend the court ruling was rejected by the highest court in February.

The case was the first time that a presidential election had been contested on legal grounds in Malawi since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1964, and only the second result of the vote was canceled in Africa after the 2017 Kenyan presidential vote.