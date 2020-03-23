Madonna mistook fans for a strange Bathtime video about the coronavirus

Instagram

Naked and surrounded by candles, the singer of & # 39; Like a Prayer & # 39; He preaches in a social media video post about how the COVID-19 pandemic makes everyone equal in many ways.

Virgin She has baffled fans with a strange bathtime video, during which she calls the coronavirus "the great equalizer."

The 61-year-old woman decided to address fans and followers about the pandemic from her bathtub, naked and surrounded by candles.

"That's what happens with COVID-19," he preaches in a video posted on social media. "It doesn't matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. He's the great equalizer …"

"The terrible thing about this is that it has made us all the same in many ways, and the wonderful thing about this is that it has made us all the same in many ways … As he used to say at the end of (the song) Human Nature every night , & # 39; If the ship falls, we will all go down together. "

Even the "Like a Prayer" singer's most admiring fans pointed to the strange video, with one commenter saying, "Sorry, my queen, I love you so much, but we are not the same. We may die of the same diseases, but he loses them." The poor will suffer more. Do not romanticize any of this tragedy. "

Another devotee added, "Are you sure about that? Evidence from Covid … the rich and famous seem to be being tested without any problem … ahem."

While another wrote: "Enough, Madonna. I love you, girl, but stop."