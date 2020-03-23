Madonna drops her clothes for the video in which she explains what is "wonderful,quot; about the coronavirus. See the outrageous message

Madonna received a lot of criticism after posting a video explaining how terrible but also great about the global disaster called the coronavirus pandemic. For this clip, he dropped his clothes and got into the tub. Check out this outrageous video below.

The 61-year-old singer is talking about equality, globalism, and is suggesting that the terrible virus also has a "wonderful,quot; side.

& # 39; That's what happens with COVID-19, it doesn't matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how fun you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what incredible stories you can tell & # 39; & # 39 ;, Madonna said. "It is the great equalizer."

People can't believe what they just saw, and they make sure to criticize her in the comments that follow this video.

Someone commented, "I told you yesterday … get dressed, wrap up and go to ffs bingo … what's so creative about sitting in a bathroom. Face with a medical mask if you want to be creative, go see the elderly …"

A follower said, "We are all in this boat together. And if the boat falls, we will go down together." You are all definitely falling. "

Another follower said, "I have been a fan for 28 years and am only 31 years old. However, it is shameful that you have not donated a penny to relief efforts when business and lives are falling apart." You are like the third richest woman in Europe. Stop spending thousands on rose petal baths and drop $ on help now! "

Another commenter posted the following message: ‘You are slowly transforming into a Japanese horror movie before our eyes. I feel like your two videos far from becoming the ring girl. "

Ad

What do you think about the message that the singer is sending to the world in the midst of the terror that is taking thousands and thousands of lives around the world?



Post views:

0 0