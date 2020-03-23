Lyrica Anderson of Love & Hip Hop denies having herpes

Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson denies rumors that she has a cold sore.

Fans sparked speculation after he posted a selfie that they say appeared to show a little cold sore on his lip, but Lyrica says it just isn't.

Nice try, hating the buttocks. No herpes here, cold sores here boo, boo. Okay, "he said in a video posted on his social media.

What about his reasoning for the alleged cold bulge on his lip?

“I had put on lipstick before, I put on lip gloss and it got stuck. So that's what it was. Good. Those who hate will hate. Kiss my ass, "he continued.

In the video, he gave fans a close look at his lips. The fans did not bother.

"Who cares? His wife probably got it anyway," wrote one commenter.

"Why be so defensive? I have cold sores every 4 years, I've had them since I was 6 years old. What's the problem?" Another intervened.