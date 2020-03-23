Lucknow Police Continue to Track Kanika Kapoor's Friend Who Became MIA

After testing positive for Covid-19, singer Kanika Kapoor has received much criticism for being reckless after returning from Europe and not isolating herself instantly. The singer flew back to her hometown without taking precautions and attended two parties, where she interacted with about 300 people in two days. Of these, 260 people have been tracked and quarantined. This includes 11 staff members from the hotel where you stayed.

After details of his condition were revealed, Lucknow police conducted a frantic search for everyone who may have been exposed to the virus. The latest on the matter is that Kanika's entrepreneurial friend from Mumbai, Ojas Desai, who had disappeared after the party and is not yet available. Police are constantly searching for the man to prevent further spread of the virus.

While the singer is currently admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow, one of her friends and coworkers came out to support her. Lyricist Bakshi revealed that he was to collaborate with Kanika for two songs in the next month. She also expressed her anguish over people's reaction and said, "When I saw that Kanika had received a positive coronavirus test. I also saw her post where people had been posting negative comments like 'She should die today, she He escaped from the airport & # 39 ;. He was really upset because people did not expect the full truth. How can a person run away from the airport like this?

Kanika Kapoor underwent a second test that was also positive today. Doctors kept her under supervision and quarantine until any progress in her condition occurred.