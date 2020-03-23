Los Angeles Grow – Term

%MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635111% %MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635112%

ABC American idol He continues to sit confidently at the top of Sunday's ratings, climbing a tenth of last night's demo with a leading rating of 1.4 along with 7.68 million viewers for his two-hour show. The network won the night on the show, with the help of America's Funniest Home Videos (1.1 6.74M), which he marked, and The noob (0.8, 5.10M), which was stable.

NBC Little Big Shots (0.6, 3.69M) saw a gain of two tenths after following an NBC News coronavirus special (1.0, 6.63M) and reaching Wall (0.6, 3.58M) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.97M), which were stable. In the meantime, Good girls (0.5, 1.88M) was up from last week in ratings and coincided with its season high.

%MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635113% %MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635114%

Things also looked good on CBS like NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 7.36M) had its largest audience since last year. NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.52M) also got a boost, scoring Sunday's best numbers for the procedure. 60 minutes (1.2, 10.75M) also appeared on the demo and was the most watched stream last night.

%MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635115% %MINIFYHTML8e79020b8f4671646cd63aa3c7da635116%

Ratings were consistent across the board for Fox's Sunday animation block with new episodes of The Simpsons (0.6, 1.66M), Duncanville (0.4, 1.07M) and Bob's Burgers (0.6, 1.36M). CW's superhero lineup also coincided last week with Batwoman (0.2, 797,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 651K).